10 High Fiber Foods You Need in Your Diet

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

High fiber foods… do you focus on them? If not, you’re not the only person. Unfortunately, most people don’t put much thought into their fiber intake or high fiber foods they should be adding into their daily nutrition plan.

Unfortunately, fiber may not always come to your mind until you find yourself in a tricky gut situation. Have you ever wondered why your stomach feels so grumpy some days? The secret might be hiding in your fiber intake. This often-overlooked nutritional superhero does more than just keep you regular.

Fiber protects your heart health, fights diabetes, and helps in weight loss. Despite its importance, most Americans fall short of the recommended daily fiber intake (by a lot).

But all hope isn’t lost. We have some good news for you. Boosting your fiber consumption is easier and tastier than you might think. From crunchy vegetables to hearty whole grains, nature offers a variety of delicious options to help you meet your daily fiber goals.

In this article, we will dive deeper and explore some of the best high fiber foods that can transform your diet and improve your overall health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current routine.

10 High Fiber Foods to Consider Eating Daily

Below are some high fiber foods that you should include in your diet to keep your gut health in check.

1. Broccoli

Broccoli offers a modest fiber boost to one’s diet. Each cup of this green vegetable provides 1.8 grams of fiber. While it would take a substantial amount to meet daily fiber needs, broccoli’s low-calorie count makes it an excellent addition to meals.

The fiber content and other beneficial compounds like sulforaphane in broccoli make it a nutritious choice for those looking to increase their fiber intake.

2. Artichokes

Artichokes are fiber powerhouses in the vegetable world. A single artichoke contains approximately 7 grams of fiber, which is more than many other vegetables in fiber content per serving.

Despite their reputation for being complex to prepare, artichokes can be easily incorporated into various dishes. Their versatility and impressive fiber content make them valuable to a balanced diet.

3. Avocado

Avocados provide a significant fiber boost while offering heart-healthy fats. Half an avocado contains about 5 grams of fiber, meeting 18% of the daily recommended intake.

Beyond their fiber content, avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, similar to those found in olive oil. Their creamy texture and nutrient density make them a versatile ingredient in both savory and sweet dishes, from smoothies to salads.

4. Beets

Beets, also known as beetroot, contribute to dietary fiber intake while providing various essential nutrients. These root vegetables are rich in folate, iron, copper, manganese, and potassium.

Beets also contain inorganic nitrates, which have been linked to several health benefits, including improved blood pressure regulation and athletic performance. Their fiber content, along with these additional nutritional advantages, makes beets a valuable addition to a well-rounded diet.

5. Berries

Berries pack a dual punch of fiber and antioxidants. A cup of fresh blueberries provides nearly 4 grams of fiber, with frozen unsweetened varieties offering a similar amount.

Other berries like blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries are also excellent fiber sources. These fruits stand out for their naturally low-calorie content, making them an ideal choice for those seeking to increase fiber intake while managing calorie consumption.

6. Oats

Oats are a fiber-rich grain that offers multiple nutritional benefits. One cup of raw oats contains 16.5 grams of fiber, or 10.1 grams per 100 grams.

Oats are particularly high in a soluble fiber called beta-glucan, which has been associated with improved blood sugar and cholesterol management. Their high fiber content, along with an array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, make oats a nutritious staple in many diets.

7. Asparagus

Asparagus provides a moderate amount of fiber to one’s diet. A single spear of raw asparagus contains approximately 0.4 grams of fiber. While it would take a significant number of spears to meet daily fiber requirements, asparagus offers a low-calorie way to increase fiber intake.

8. Green peas

Green peas are a fiber-rich vegetable option. One cup of green peas contains 8 grams of dietary fiber, making them an excellent choice for those looking to boost their fiber intake.

In addition to their fiber content, green peas provide valuable nutrients such as iron, manganese, and vitamins A and C. Their versatility in cooking and pleasant flavor make them an easy addition to various meals, contributing significantly to daily fiber goals.

9. Whole wheat pasta

Whole wheat pasta offers a substantial fiber boost to meals. A single cup of cooked whole wheat pasta provides 9 grams of fiber, nearly a third of the daily recommended intake for most adults. This makes it a superior choice to refined pasta for those seeking to increase their fiber consumption.

Pairing whole wheat pasta with fiber-rich vegetables can further improve the meal’s nutritional value, creating a satisfying and healthful dining experience.

10. Potatoes

Potatoes are a versatile source of both soluble and insoluble fiber. The skin of a potato alone adds 1.12 grams of fiber to one’s diet. Consuming potatoes with their skins intact is recommended to get the best fiber benefits.