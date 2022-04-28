Frequency Healing: The Zen Way to A Healthy Lifestyle

by Matt Weik

Frequencies are just extra-long versions of numbers. It’s a crazy way to handle things, but it’s what we do here in the world of math. Frequency healing is the same kind of thing. There’s a lot of buzz about frequency healing techniques being used for everything from pain relief to muscle relaxation.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into the topic of frequency healing, the benefits, and if it’s right for you.

What is Frequency Healing?

Frequency healing is a complementary therapy used by professionals in many different fields. The purpose of this therapy is to help people heal the mind, body, and spirit through vibrational medicine.

The idea behind it is quite simple: everything has its own vibration (or frequency), which can be manipulated to achieve different results. This can be done using various methods such as sound waves, massage techniques, or even just holding something close to one’s body while they meditate on it.

How Does Frequency Healing Work?

The human body is a system of energy and information. This means that everything in the body, including your muscles and bones, has a frequency.

As you might expect, when someone is sick, they are out of tune with their healthy frequency. Some frequencies are better than others — some are more healing or regenerative, and others promote degeneration.

The goal of frequency healing is to find the frequencies that promote healing and regeneration in the body and transmit those frequencies to restore health.

These frequencies can be transmitted in various ways: by sound, light colors, or electrical charges. There are many different techniques for doing this.

Theory of Frequency Healing

Frequency therapy aims to restore the body’s natural rhythms or frequencies. The human body is made up of electromagnetic fields. These fields transmit energy at different frequencies, which control bodily functions like cell regeneration and brain activity.

It is thought that different diseases have specific frequencies and that sound can be used to treat these conditions.

Types of Frequency Healing Therapy

There are several types of frequency healing therapy. Below lays out some of the most common types that you should be aware of.

1. Binaural Beats

The binaural beat technique involves listening to two different sound frequencies through headphones. Research shows listening to binaural beats for more than 30 minutes can increase relaxation and improve sleep quality in some people. However, there is a lack of evidence supporting its benefits for other conditions.

2. Isochronic Tones

These are rhythmic pulses at varying frequencies. They can be heard without headphones, but you can use them if you prefer.

3. Brainwave Entrainment

This uses light and sound to nudge your brain into a specific frequency range.

4. Gong Baths

During a gong bath, you lie down and listen to the sound waves created by a large gong. Gong baths can help clear mental chatter, boost immunity, and alleviate pain.

5. Tuning Forks for Sound Healing

Tuning forks are two-pronged forks that vibrate at precise frequencies. Sound healing practitioners use tuning forks to access the body’s energy centers.

6. Tibetan Singing Bowls

Tibetan singing bowls are metal bowls that make sounds when struck or rubbed with a mallet. Sound healing practitioners use singing bowls for meditation and as an aid to chakra balancing.

How Can Frequency Healing Help with Muscle Relaxation?

Muscles are where we hold stress, anxiety, tension, and emotional pain. When we release muscle tension, we release the blocks to our natural state of wellness. Frequency healing provides a way to heal at the deepest level — our emotional concerns.

In fact, many people find that when they experience chronic muscle pain or tension, it is a sign that there is an emotional blockage that needs to be addressed.

Frequency healing helps us to feel safe and comfortable with ourselves. We can then explore our feelings. This process involves feeling our emotions fully — not suppressing them but allowing them to flow through us so we can better understand what they mean and why they are there.

The Benefits of Frequency Healing