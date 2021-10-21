Why Accountability Will Make or Break Your Fitness Results

by Matt Weik

I’m constantly reading books and watching YouTube videos to learn new things and get new ideas for content topics as well as to better my life (on many different levels). The other night, I was watching a video from a buddy of mine which was actually discussing the topic of money and finances (his name is Matt Sapaula, and he has the 7 Figure Squad YouTube channel). The topic he discussed was financial accountability and how it can get you closer to or further away from your financial goal of becoming financially free.



As I’m watching the video, I keep thinking about how accountability relates to the fitness industry and how many people fail at achieving their muscle-building or weight loss goals because they lack accountability.

In Sapaula’s video, he mentioned that there are three types of accountability. I’m going to take his exact types/examples and explain how they cross over into the health and fitness industry. As Matt would say in his videos, “If this sounds good, let’s hop into it… In 3, 2, 1, let’s go!”

The 3 Types of Accountability – Which One Are You?

If you were to look up the definition of accountability in the dictionary, it would be defined as, “The quality or state of being accountable; an obligation or willingness to accept responsibility or to account for one’s actions.”

I absolutely hate much of what’s in that definition, as putting part of the word you’re describing into the definition (to me) just doesn’t make any sense at all. But the piece where it says, “An obligation or willingness to accept responsibility for one’s actions,” should clearly define what the true definition of accountability should be. And if you look at society today, a large portion is not holding themselves accountable for their actions.

Now, I want you to look at the three types of accountability below and figure out where you are within those specific types. Where you fall within those particular types will tell you exactly why you have or have not been hitting your health and fitness goals.

So, which type of accountability are you?

1. Avoid Accountability

The first type of accountability is truly zero accountability. You merely decide you’re not going to work out, you’re not going to put in the effort, and you’re not willing to do anything to achieve your goals – that is, if you even have any goals or aspirations at all.

You set the bar so low for yourself that there is no bar. You’d rather Netflix and Chill than get up and moving to look and feel your best while also protecting your overall health. Nothing can be said or done to get you motivated to want to change your life or behaviors.

You’re not looking for self-improvement and find that being average or even below average in your life is easier than having to put in the work and hold yourself accountable for your actions.

If you fall under this type of accountability, you will never achieve anything worthwhile in your life. In fact, you may be playing the victim mentality and making excuses for yourself.

2. Tolerate Accountability

The second type of accountability is where you begrudgingly take action. In this instance, you go work out, but you aren’t fully committed to doing it, nor are you consistent with your workouts. You go to the gym because your spouse, friends, coworkers, or doctor tell you that you should be exercising (for whatever reason).

Essentially, you tolerate your actions, and it will eventually cause you to shift into one of the other two types of accountability. Very rarely will you continue to do something you don’t want to do.

Some people may fall in love with the process and the results, while some will only go through the motions in the gym and in their workouts, and after seeing no results (due to a lack of effort), will give the Italian salute to those pressuring them into working out and will throw in the towel.

On the other hand, those who were pushed into exercise and living a healthy lifestyle may start seeing some results, and it could propel them into our next type of accountability.

3. Seek Out Accountability

This last type of accountability is extremely powerful and can be life-changing. Here, you’re actively looking to set yourself up for success. You want to learn more. You’ll read books and articles. You’ll seek information on different techniques and modalities you can implement into your life and program to get better results. You want to work with a personal trainer or nutritionist who can propel your efforts and bring you closer to your health and fitness goals. You want to set the bar high for others and lead by example. You won’t settle for mediocrity.

If you’re in this category, you don’t need an extrinsic force pushing you to go to the gym. In fact, just the opposite. You don’t need a reason or excuse to go to the gym, you go there because you know there’s work to be done, and no single person is guilting you into getting in your workouts – you’re self-motivated.

Being in this category is where everyone should be, regardless of whether we are talking about health and fitness, finances, careers, relationships, [fill in the blank with whatever you want here].

This type is where results are achieved and earned by showing up every single day and putting in the work to better yourself and constantly improve. If you find you’re not in this type of accountability, figure out what it will take to flip the switch and get here. Otherwise, don’t expect many good things to come your way if you’re not willing to put in the time and hold yourself accountable for your actions and results.