Trenbolone is one of the most powerful compounds in the bodybuilding world. Although the risks are high, it’s quickly become one of the most abused drugs in bodybuilding. So what’s it good for? Do those who use it even know what they’re taking?



Not surprisingly, anytime you tell people to avoid something, they seem to want it more.

Does anyone know (BEFORE WATCHING THE VIDEO) what Chris considers “THE MAGIC OF TREN?”

Did you guess correctly? If so, post a comment below. And if not, DEFINITELY leave comment on the video.