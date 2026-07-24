The Easy Show That Became A BATTLE!!

It’s crazy how one little detail can spell disaster. One choice, one life event can totally rewrite the story. For the last couple of weeks, I’ve been corresponding with British fans in China. There’s a good number of them still living in Hong Kong. The former British colony changed hands in 1997 when it returned to the People’s Republic of China. Nonetheless, Hong Kong and Macao (a former Portuguese colony also in China) continue to be semi-autonomous cities within the PRC. European athletes, not just British and Portuguese, get a lot of love there. But there’s a lot of Englishmen throughout China. And in addition to Brits, there’s also plenty of Chinese fans who like international competitors. Many top IFBB Pro’s command large fanbases in the 3rd largest country of the world. And one such guy is James Hollingshead. From what I understand, his posters hang in gyms and health food stores. The fact he’s competing at the prestigious Huanji China Pro shows the deep commitment the IFBB Pro League has to the Chinese fans. Not only will this be a world class production, but it featured James, fresh off his controversial 2nd place at the wildly popular 2026 Portugal Pro.

In that contest, James was fighting hard against Jordan Hutchinson. The fans rarely sat down. Everyone was on their feet, admiring the muscle, the lines, and the posing prowess of two hardworking Top 25 bodybuilders in the world. Now the Chinese fans will get to experience a similar all-out-battle. That’s because the Huanji China Pro is one of the last places to get an Olympia qualification. Nonetheless, most people just assumed it was James’ show to lose. There was one risk, though.

That risk was Behrouz Tabani. There was some talk that the Persian sensation would try for the Portugal Pro, but when that ship sailed, everyone was looking at the Huanji show. Portugal is a NATO member nation and with the United States actively at war with Iran, it was unlikely that such a strong ally of the United States would be easy to get into for an Iranian national. Who knows if the war had anything to do with it or not, but Tabani didn’t compete there. So naturally, everyone on the message boards, the Facebook Groups, and Instagram started to speculate as to whether Behrouz would be able to compete in China.

Interestingly, Iran and China have very strong relations. Surely that would make a difference, right? Well, however strong those ties may be, Behrouz was rejected on the first try. And what’s more, the rejection came swiftly. People were floored at how quickly the denial came. So much so that I think people in James’ camp took a massive sigh of relief. Obviously it wasn’t an official position, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that without the Persian champion that James could coast into the Huanji at maybe 80-85% and win convincingly. It would also be a good idea to give Hollingshead a breather for the 2026 Olympia. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen now. It’s not like we’re talking about some random guy, either. There’s PLENTY of IFBB Pro’s on the circuit. Tabani is a powerhouse!!

The addition of Behrouz Tabani means that James’ corner has to hit the ground running, now. Instead of being able to coast in, now James is up against a guy with tremendous genetics, who can suffer, and who has something to prove. Imagine living in a country isolated from the rest of the world, not being able to compete freely, and running out of opportunities to compete at the Super Bowl of Bodybuilding. International athletes are very hungry for recognition, especially those who have the most difficulty in traveling. Plus, Behrouz is competing in the shadow of Mr. Olympia Hadi Choopan.

Iranian bodybuilding is thriving and the fans want to see as much of it as possible. It’s by no means a two-man sport. They have numerous pros and all of their people who compete have excellent condition in common. Then you have those that have that condition, but also pack on the size. Guys like Behrouz will stop at nothing to compete at the New York Pro, the Arnold Classic USA, and most especially the Mr. Olympia. I’d say guys in the U.S., U.K., and western Europe are rather spoiled in that regard. James didn’t have to wait until the Huanji China Pro to get his Olympia qualification. He had options (e.g Portugal). For Behrouz, the China Pro is a do or die situation.

Could Tabani win easily? Well, James peaked in Portugal and many believe he should have won. He didn’t, but he’ll have another shot this weekend. Will he be as good? I’m sure he wasn’t planning on it without Tabani in the mix. Now, he has no choice. The big question as far as I’m concerned is whether his team will have enough time now. Who knows how the late addition will affect their plans. Plus there’s travel to consider.

On the flipside, imagine all the nerves, all the uncertainty, and of course the last minute, long ass flight from Iran to China. Let’s not just focus on what could go wrong with James, but let’s also be conscious of the major obstacles that Behrouz has had to overcome. I’d imagine his cortisol levels must have been all over the place this past week. Especially between the initial denial and the follow-up approval. Does anyone think he was sleeping normally at night given those stresses? Did he miss any meals? Did the anxiety cause him to hold water? I know there’s guys out there who can say that they can keep their nerves/mind on check no matter what they’re going through, but I don’t buy it. I don’t buy it for one minute.

I guess we’ll know where the chips land in just under 48 hours, but Tabani’s late addition has certainly wreaked havoc in James corner. And everyone is dying to see what Behrouz looks like on Sunday on stage. Who do you think will win this pivotal contest? James or Behrouz? Or, do you think the winner will be someone else?

As always, I hope you enjoyed reading my article, here, at IronMag. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Please copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. It’s bound to generate lively conversation.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.