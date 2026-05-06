BIG FRANK, GREGG Break Down WES WATSON, GREG DOUCETTE, & Others!

FAKE ALPHAS have inundated the world of bodybuilding and fitness and it’s largely because of the power of social media. What are good people to do? How can they discern the fakers from the crowd? Very few publications will ever speak an unkind word about them, let alone go publish a story. Many of these fake alphas, scammers, and downright BUMS get the way of the land. Media outlets bow down – they don’t want any trouble. And gullible fans fall for the self-improvement mumbo jumbo, the raw liver diets, or bunk pills and powder

BIG FRANK and GREGG VALENTINO both have a history in law enforcement and both guys know all about the street of hard knocks. They may not hold themselves out as tough guys, but like GREGG said, it’s the quiet ones you have to worry about. It’s the guys who don’t show off and who don’t feel the need to constantly remind everyone how tough they are, who you should really steer clear from. I highly doubt either FRANK or GREGG would get aggressive, but if it’s for the right reasons (e.g. someone getting bullied, an abusive guy with his girl, anyone harming animals), I suspect the hosts of NO HOLDS BARRED would most definitely act.

That said, there’s tough and then there’s not. Guys like WES WATSON love to be feared, but is there really anything behind the tough looks and tough talk? Or is it simply an act? I mean how tough is it to ALLEGEDLY jump a man 6:1 or ALLEGEDLY beat-up and falsely imprison a woman? Doesn’t sound very tough at all.

That said, there’s tough and then there’s not. Guys like WES WATSON love to be feared, but is there really anything behind the tough looks and tough talk? Or is it simply an act? I mean how tough is it to ALLEGEDLY jump a man 6:1 or ALLEGEDLY beat-up and falsely imprison a woman? Doesn’t sound very tough at all.