IronMag Editorial Note: This article examines historical controversy and allegations presented in the video. Claims of deliberate cheating or manipulated judging have not been conclusively established.

More than four decades later, bodybuilding’s most disputed Mr. Olympia victory continues to raise questions about judging, favoritism, and the influence of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

On October 4, 1980, inside the Sydney Opera House in Australia, Arnold Schwarzenegger shocked the bodybuilding world by winning his seventh Mr. Olympia title after five years away from competition.

But instead of celebrating, much of the audience erupted in boos. Several competitors were furious, and defending champion Frank Zane reportedly threw his third-place trophy against a backstage wall.

Now, a video titled AT 83, Frank Zane Finally REVEALS How Arnold CHEATED At Olympia 1980 revisits the allegations surrounding one of bodybuilding’s most controversial competitions.

Was the 1980 Mr. Olympia Rigged?

The controversy centered on Arnold’s unexpected return, his conditioning, and the judges who awarded him the championship.

Three judges reportedly had close personal relationships with Schwarzenegger, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Despite criticism that Arnold lacked the muscular definition and leg development of his earlier championship years, he received a final score of 300 points, defeating Chris Dickerson, who finished second with 292 points. Frank Zane placed third.

The video alleges that favorable judging and overlooked rule violations helped secure Arnold’s victory. However, these allegations remain disputed, and the scoring controversy does not establish that the contest was deliberately rigged.

Mike Mentzer Walks Away

Perhaps no competitor was more frustrated than Mike Mentzer.

Mentzer entered the competition with an impressive physique and championship ambitions. After finishing fifth, he openly criticized the results and never competed professionally again.

The controversy also contributed to changes in how Mr. Olympia judges were selected, highlighting concerns about fairness and transparency in professional bodybuilding.

A Victory That Still Divides Bodybuilding

Arnold Schwarzenegger remains one of bodybuilding’s greatest champions, but his 1980 victory continues to divide fans, historians, and former competitors.

Was it a legitimate comeback by bodybuilding’s biggest superstar, or did Arnold’s influence give him an unfair advantage?

More than 46 years later, the debate continues.

Watch the video: AT 83, Frank Zane Finally REVEALS How Arnold CHEATED At Olympia 1980