Are Most Bodybuilders Rightwing?

Yes. Thanks for reading my article. Take care.

Okay what the fuck? Why am I writing an article about politics, mainstream politics, not bodybuilding politics, but the kind of politics that you see on CNN and Fox News? Why am I writing something like that for IronMag? What does that have to do with physique-based sports? Well, it just so happens that we have a former governor of California who is the promoter of the second largest bodybuilding contest in the world. And that promoter also happens to be the most iconic bodybuilder on the planet. But we’re not actually talking about that bodybuilder today. We’re instead talking about Ramon Dino, one of the most celebrated classic physique competitors in the world. Now Ramon is not from the United States, Ramon hails from the land of Brazil. So, there is more reason that people might be dumbfounded by the fact that this is an article about politics on a well-known bodybuilding publication.

The reason why I’m writing this article is because Ramon Dino, one of the most popular classic physique competitors in the world, just lost hundreds of thousands of followers and there are people actively calling for him to be suspended from physique-based competition simply because he threw his support behind the mainstream left-wing candidate in Brazil. And not just a left-wing candidate, but the incumbent president who is running for reelection. That is why I’m writing this article here today. But I’m not just focusing on the inner workings of the political system in Brazil, rather, I’m also going to be including some of my own personal trials and tribulations as a left-wing individual who happens to be a write and a left-wing dude who happens to be a commentator in the sport of bodybuilding. Now granted, whether you’re right wing or left wing, it doesn’t really matter in a sport about muscle, symmetry, and balance, right? However, when you’re involved in the sport and you’re on social media everybody is watching you. So, if I post something on Facebook that has nothing to do with bodybuilding, my bodybuilding friends on Facebook will sound off, and it will become pertinent to basically everything that I do in the sport.

Now here in the United States of America we like to subscribe to something known as freedom of speech. We’re militant about that here in the great old U.S. of A. But the reality of the matter is if you were to look at most promoters, regardless of the federation, or most judges, regardless of the federation, you would find that there is a common denominator. And that common denominator is that they’re either republican, libertarian, or some variety of conservative. All those terms come down to one basic tenant. They are right-wing. So, if you’re a liberal, a tree hugger, if you’re an environmentalist – chances are you’re going to be in the minority in physique-based sports. And unfortunately for Ramon Dino even though he’s one of the most popular physique-based athletes in the world, the fact that he and his wife chose to publicly support a leftist candidate in elections, has cost him dearly.

And it isn’t reserved just to Ramon Dino or Joe Blow down the street. Anybody that voices an opinion that goes against the right wing, including Arnold Schwarzenegger himself, runs the risk of being boycotted and maligned by what I would call the majority of the sport (which is again right-wing). So, am I condemning that majority? Absolutely not. Am I saying that they should be more tolerant? Absolutely not. I’m not writing this article to preach or to get on any kind of soapbox. I’m not trying to change the world. I’m not trying to get gas prices to come down and I’m not trying to get people to become more right brain. I am simply seeing what is transpiring before our very eyes. Ramon did not mug an old lady, he did not cheat on his taxes, and he did not steal your bicycle. Ramon basically took a political position that most in the sport don’t like and as a result people want to see him essentially live in a van down by the river. Unfortunately, if enough people clamor who knows what could happen? He might potentially lose sponsors, he might potentially have less opportunities in terms of guest posing, and who knows, he might even get suspended. How fucked up is that? To get suspended because you have a political opinion that the majority doesn’t like. That’s antithetical to everything that the United States of America is founded on. The bill of rights, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, this is what we’re all about. But this didn’t happen in the United States, this happened in Brazil. But it could’ve just as easily happened here.

Now something that does need to be said is that there’s a certain thing called rights and there’s a certain thing called opinions. I’m talking about defending the man’s rights and I’m talking about his right to believe whatever he wants. But followers, fans, customers, they don’t have to like what an individual says. So, if Ramon’s fans collectively decide to do a mass un-follow, which is what essentially happened, then that’s their prerogative. If they want to unfollow somebody because they don’t believe in what they believe in, that’s entirely on them. What’s crazy though is the rapid way people have decided to turn their back on somebody who up until maybe a week or two ago they considered one of their heroes. Ramon Dino had all the makings of a Chris Bumstead. And Ramon Dino still has all the makings of a Chris Bumstead in terms of his physique, but in terms of his political opinions, he has unfortunately rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

The next big question is, is this temporary? Well, I will say that when somebody unfollows a competitor that’s a bold move. It’s one thing to leave negative comments, or to maybe not like their posts as much, but to unfollow them and at the rate we have seen, that is alarming. Could some of these people follow him in the future? Absolutely, but is he going to be able to gain back the hundreds of thousands of followers he’s lost anytime soon? That is an entirely different situation.

So what’s the take-home message here? Is it the take-home message to keep your political opinions to yourself? I wouldn’t say so. I think it’s everyone’s personal decision to do so. I personally have found that whenever I speak about my politics, I lose followers in the bodybuilding world. And that is because bodybuilding is dominated by right wingers. There’s no other way to look at it. On the flip side, Ramon is free to support whoever he wants, including the sitting president of his country. I don’t see Ramon apologizing or walking back his position, which is commendable. On the flip, if he did do that, he would be an absolute hypocrite and a sellout. So, who knows what will happen. My guess is that he will probably not be so vocal in the future and his fans will start to become more forgiving. But will his fans ever accept his left-wing politics? Absolutely not. Why? Because bodybuilding is dominated by the right wing.

And again, if you don’t like what I have to say – oh well. It’s what I have perceived in my experience over 20 years of being involved in the bodybuilding industry. I feel that being honest about my own experiences shows you – the readers – real respect. This article is twofold, between what I’ve perceived and what’s trending at the moment.

Again, competitors are free to believe whatever they want to believe in, but that could come with consequences. Bodybuilding is dominated by the right, so if you’re a leftist and you want to speak up, just be ready for the consequences because while it is your right to believe whatever you want, it is also the right of your followers to unfollow you if what you say does not align with their values.

As always, I hope you enjoyed reading my article – here at IronMag. I sincerely hope that you will copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. If, however, you don’t want to start World War III on your Facebook, Instagram, or whatever else you use – I totally understand. This article will most definitely generate LIVELY conversation. As always, thanks for reading my article.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.