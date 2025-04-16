Understanding the Gout Diet

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

What if I told you that having gout back in the day wasn’t just a painful condition, it was a status symbol?

Weird, right?

The rich and powerful were so frequently struck down by inflamed, aching joints that gout earned a royal nickname: “the disease of kings.”

The connection made perfect sense, as the wealthy could afford an abundance of fine foods and drinks that we now know can trigger gout, such as rich meats, aged cheeses, and plenty of ale.

Modern science shows that diet isn’t everything when it comes to managing gout.

However, while genetics and underlying health issues play a significant role, food and drink choices can still help manage those pesky flare-ups.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into this condition as well as look at something called the gout diet and understand how it can help alleviate achy joints.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. You should speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

How Does Food Affect Your Gout?

If you have gout, consult your doctor to develop a treatment plan to manage your flare-ups. This plan may involve dietary changes and medications to prevent gout attacks.

Some foods can trigger flares by raising uric acid levels. High-purine foods like organ meats, red meats, certain seafood, and alcohol are common triggers.

While some vegetables, legumes, and beans also contain purines, research shows these plant-based foods don’t trigger gout and may help lower uric acid levels.

Fructose and sugar-sweetened drinks, though not purine-rich, can raise uric acid by speeding up cellular processes.

On the other hand, low-fat dairy and soy products may help reduce uric acid and prevent gout attacks.

Foods to Eat in the Gout Diet

Managing gout requires careful attention to what you eat. Your body naturally produces purines, but they also come from food.

When your body breaks these purines down, they create too much uric acid, which triggers gout symptoms.

Make smart food choices to control gout in the long term. Below are some healthy options to focus on when leveraging the gout diet:

Dairy : Low-fat milk, yogurt, and cottage cheese

: Low-fat milk, yogurt, and cottage cheese Grains : Brown rice, quinoa, oats, barley, and buckwheat

: Brown rice, quinoa, oats, barley, and buckwheat Healthy fats : Almonds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, and macadamia nuts

: Almonds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, and macadamia nuts Proteins : Beans, peas, lentils, turkey, tofu, and tempeh

: Beans, peas, lentils, turkey, tofu, and tempeh Fresh produce : Tomatoes, mushrooms, asparagus, broccoli, and spinach

: Tomatoes, mushrooms, asparagus, broccoli, and spinach Fruits : Cherries, citrus, and berries as they are high in fiber but low in sugar

: Cherries, citrus, and berries as they are high in fiber but low in sugar Soy foods : Tofu, tempeh, and edamame

: Tofu, tempeh, and edamame Stay hydrated

Cutting back on purine-rich foods is important, but it’s essential to maintain overall nutrition.

Studies show that plant-based meals are more effective than diets high in meat for regulating uric acid levels. Such diets promote heart health by providing more fiber and healthy fats, which is crucial since gout patients tend to have more cardiovascular risks.

Foods to Avoid on the Gout Diet

To reduce your gout risk and keep acid levels in check, watch your intake of the following foods below.

High purine seafood and meat:

Organ meats (liver, kidney)

Certain fish (sardines, anchovies, mackerel, herring)

Shellfish

Other items to monitor:

Some vegetables have more purines than others (mushrooms, spinach, cauliflower)

Avoid corn syrup, as it can raise uric acid in your body

Keep track of how these foods affect you. You may not need to cut them out completely, but eating them in moderation helps manage gout symptoms.

Lifestyle Modifications for Gout Diet

Beyond diet, several daily habits help control acid levels and manage gout:

Exercise for 30 minutes daily to stay fit and maintain a healthy weight

Limit alcohol, especially beer, as it raises acid levels. Choose wine or spirits if you drink

Find healthy ways to handle stress through relaxation, hobbies, or talking with loved ones

Get enough rest. Sleep 7-9 hours at night to keep acid levels balanced

Benefits of the Gout Diet

The gout diet is a specific dietary plan designed to offer specific benefits, such as:

1. It reduces uric acid production

Keeping your uric acid levels in check through your diet is a great way to prevent and manage various health concerns.

When you eat, your body turns purines from your food into uric acid. If there’s too much, it can lead to some issues.

This eating plan works in two ways:

It helps people at risk of high uric acid avoid developing gout and kidney stones

For those who already have these conditions, it reduces new crystal formation in joints and kidneys

2. Weight loss

The gout diet focuses on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins in moderation, low-fat or nonfat dairy, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish like salmon.

These fiber-rich foods can help lower your consumption of sugary, processed, and high-fat foods, potentially facilitating weight loss. Keeping a healthy weight is crucial, considering that 60% of individuals who are overweight or obese have elevated uric acid levels.

3. Reduces medication

Although medication is the main way to treat gout, adopting a gout-friendly diet can be an excellent addition to your approach.

Following this diet might even help you rely less on medication as time goes on, but your diet would have to make that determination.