Patrick Moore Involved In Gym Brawl?

by Christian Duque

The news that Patrick was involved in a gym brawl went viral as a video was released of the interaction of the famous bodybuilder and the owner of the gym. Nick Miller of Nick’s Strength & Power did some excellent coverage which inspired me to weigh in on StrengthAddicts and also write this article here for Iron Magazine. Just about a couple of weeks after the Wes Watson fiasco that went viral on all social media platforms, it was almost unbelievable to hear about this mutual combat caught on video featuring one of the biggest names in the physique-based industry. So we don’t know exactly what was said initially because the video doesn’t have any sound, but if we go by Miller’s reporting we can come up with a few basics.



For starters, it seems that Patrick had been banned from the gym for double dipping. It sounds like that means profiting on training money but also on proceeds from other industries. Again, I don’t want to expose an Iron Magazines to any liability but at the same time I want to do accurate reporting. So the bottom line is we don’t know what exactly caused Patrick to be banned from the gym, but at the end of the day if the gym owner doesn’t want him in there he doesn’t have to give much justification. That’s one of the few perks of owning your own business. You don’t have to make sense and you don’t have to justify your actions.

So we don’t know what the deal was and if Patrick had gone there after being banned or if he had been banned that day. I have no idea but he was in the gym parking lot and words were exchanged with the gym owner. The next thing we see is Patrick storming over towards the gym owner with his Olympia jacket on which by the way doesn’t really make a lot of sense, and then we see what looks to be a one-on-one fight. The gym owner holds his own but Patrick gets the upper hand. And then we see Patrick get on top of the gym owner and punch him while he is no longer punching back. At that point the gym owner’s friend pulls Patrick off of the gym owner. And that looks to be the full video. If there is more, then we will most definitely need to see that.

But basically what we see is a fair fight that maybe goes a little too far and it gets stopped. That isn’t really that big of a deal but the fact that it involves the top pro bodybuilder, wearing an Olympia jacket no less, is a little upsetting for the sport. At least it should be. This is not a good look for bodybuilding. I mean Wes Watson is not a representation of bodybuilding the way that Patrick Moore is. So really honestly I know that this is a lot less damaging but it’s still not a home run either. It looks very, very outrageous for a top bodybuilder in the world to be on top of a guy in the back of a gym parking lot fighting it out.

We need to be a sport that promotes a certain degree of civility and philanthropy. I’m not trying to say that bodybuilding needs to be some kind of a cookie cutter sport but my goodness you can’t have a guy that is internationally-known rolling around in a parking lot fighting. I mean it’s just a really bad look. I don’t know why that is so hard for some of you guys to understand but that is not going to draw mainstream support. In any event I think we can all agree that it’s not a good look, so hopefully this is the last we hear of it. But certain folks need to do better to control themselves.

God forbid in one of these fights somebody gets badly injured. As an attorney I can tell you it happens all the time. Especially when you’re punching someone in the head with a closed fist. I’m just saying at some point you have to know when to stop. If you punched somebody with only the intent to punch them and they die, guess what, you just killed somebody, you’re guilty of homicide, and you’re going to pay for it. One punch or one push that results in somebody hitting their head in a certain kind of way resulting in death – and now you’re on the hook for homicide.

Therefore I can’t stress enough knowing how far is too far when it comes to these types of interactions. I mean not that people should be resolving matters with their fists anyways, but if it has to be that way, then at least know when to stop. Thank God that guy had a friend to pull Patrick off. And other people have said if it had been the other way around the gym owner wouldn’t have stopped either. Again, that may be true, but Patrick Moore is an internationally-known bodybuilder and in that regard has to hold himself to a higher standard than a gym owner or some bum on the street.

Maybe that is the purest in me, or maybe it’s just the fact that I think bodybuilders should act better. The bottom line is whatever your motivation is, if you’re going to get involved in street fights, you had better take into account the worst case scenario. Whatever you do may have dire consequences.

As always I hope you enjoyed reading my article here at Iron Magazine. What are your thoughts on this matter? Is there a recurring theme going on where guys can’t control their anger and fights? As always I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Be sure to copy and paste a link to this URL on all your social media feeds, as it will generate lively conversation.