Behrouz Tabani Arrives For The 2025 Mr. Olympia!

by Christian Duque

The arrival of Behrouz Tabani has created a happy ending where it may very well not have been the case. The Olympia is literally less than one week away but the Iranian sensation was able to finally get a visa and arrive in the United states. Could you imagine the cortisol levels on this poor guy? On any guy? Imagine prepping for several months, making gains all throughout the year, and winning top titles all around the world, only to have all of your hopes and dreams dashed right before your very eyes. And the reason for The dashing of those hopes and dreams is totally out of your hands.



This is because Behrouz Tabani and Hadi Choopan are both competitors from the Islamic Republic of Iran. Earlier this year the U.S. was at war with said country and future hostilities aren’t totally out of the realm of possibilities due to the ongoing nuclear issue. But what does that have to do with bodybuilding? Nothing; however a great many people from athletes to artists to intellectuals could easily suffer by not getting visas. It worked out this time, but there’re countless instances where it doesn’t.

At the end of the day bodybuilding is a sport of weight training, disciplined eating, posing and a whole host of other disciplines, but where you live can have a big impact on where you go. Unfortunately for both of these star-studded athletes, their home country does not have the best relations with the West. It’s difficult for them to travel to the United States, Europe, Oceania, and many other places. They could easily move to the United States or to a European country and forgo all of these issues, but their home is Iran and leaving that home is not an option. Would you want to leave your home country? Most people would answer in the negative. But wouldn’t it be easier? Wouldn’t it mean not having to worry this way? Because while Behrouz Tabani was able to arrive in the United States and it all worked out, it didn’t work out for other competitors. In this article I’m going to weigh the pros and cons of international athletes competing here in the United States. I will also discuss why the Olympia will more than likely never leave the U.S., nor should it.

For many years International athletes have been pressed with the question of emigrating to the United States. While I also mentioned European countries or Oceania, if anyone is going to move from their home country for bodybuilding purposes it stands to reason they will come to the United States. Although there are great bodybuilding championships around the world in countries including Dubai, Great Britain, and various Asian countries, no geographic location can compare to the United States with regards to the sheer number of contests put forth and the amount of potential sponsorship opportunities. It’s not just the Olympia, but the Olympia is the Super Bowl of Bodybuilding. It is the number one physique-based contest in the world. It is also the only contest that can determine the best. Whether it’s the best in men’s physique or it’s the best in a bikini or it’s the best in open bodybuilding. When you win the Olympia you join an elite club and you are able to have financial stability for the rest of your life. But like I said just a few sentences ago, it’s not just about the Olympia. When you look at the big three bodybuilding contests, that includes the Olympia, the Arnold Classic, and the New York Pro. That is the batting order. That is the pecking order. That is the top three bodybuilding shows in the world. And all three of those shows are in the United States. and none of those shows will leave the United States, either. I mean the New York Pro is a given, right? But then you look at the Olympia and the Arnold Classic. For the former the home base has been Las Vegas for the most part in the last three decades. And with regards to the latter, Columbus, Ohio has been home base for the original Arnold Classic since 1989. Columbus is home and always will be.

Interestingly, after what seems to be an eternity, the Olympia is rumored to be leaving Las Vegas. but it’s not leaving the United States. It will more than likely go back to Orlando, which is where it was held during the pandemic years or it might find its home in Atlanta or maybe another major American city like Chicago, Tampa, or quite possibly somewhere in the northeast. But there is really no talk of it going elsewhere. Before the Olympia set base in Las Vegas it did travel around the world, but overall I would say that the Olympia will always stay in the United States for a number of reasons many of which are logistic, but others including patriotic reasons. The owner of the Olympia is an American and it’s unlikely that he is going to want the show to be held anywhere but the United States. The Arnold Classic is owned by a German American, but has deep roots in the city of Columbus. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the namesake of the Arnold Classic, has a strong connection to the city and to its residents. From statues in downtown to the very fabric of the city, the Arnold Classic’s home is Columbus. During the pandemic it also moved locations briefly only to return to the biggest city in Ohio when it could. When you think about it, the three biggest shows in bodybuilding are all in the United States and they also represent the biggest earning potential through prize money. But it’s not just the money that you can win on stage, it’s the prestige that comes with competing on those three prestigious stages. No other show in the world compares to the bragging rights of winning the New York Pro, the Arnold Classic Columbus, or the Mr Olympia.

So the question goes back to you, why don’t international competitors move to the United States permanently? A lot of the reasons have to do with family and close friends. It also has to do with the familiarities and the comforts that can only come with being around those who you grew up around. With the case of Behrouz Tabani and Hadi Choopan this could not be more true. Despite the fact they both come from a country that has had a rocky relationship with the West since the revolution of 1979, Iran is the country they call home. We have never heard them say anything remotely political, nor should we. Bodybuilding is not a sport about politics, it’s a sport about personal development and creating the ultimate physique. If we go back to the days of Pumping Iron we saw the sport of bodybuilding transcend racial lines, and in its own way give the bird to the institution of apartheid in South Africa, but all in its own way. From something as simple as all bodybuilders traveling on the same bus, using the same dressing room, and competing on the same stage, the sport was able to condemn backward practices in a foreign land without the use of placards, slogans, petitions and other protest tactics. The message was undeniable but the delivery was as subtle as could be. Why? because bodybuilding is a sport based on athleticism not the politicization of muscle. That being said, it’s not a sport that gets involved with politics on a general basis. Nonetheless, athletes from countries that have strained relations with the United States often suffer.

Then again, we also have seen competitors from countries that have great relationships with the United States end up sidelined because of visa issues. We have seen competitors from countries like France, Britain, and Japan struggle to get travel credentials. Why don’t they move to the United States, too?

I mean look at Behrouz Tabani; here is a competitor that could place in the top six according to many of the pundits but yet his entire prep has been in limbo up until just a few hours ago. It’s quite frankly mind-boggling when you think about it. And in years past, Behrouz has not always been able to secure a visa to compete in the United States. It’s not like this was a freak year. Always remember, there is no prize money for someone who can’t compete. There is no way to soften the blow, either. It’s time, money, and effort all wasted. Nonetheless, for Behrouz, Iran is home. And Iran will likely always be home. And not just home at heart, but home in reality.

I totally understand the complexities of not wanting to leave the land you call home. On the flip side, and more so on the business side, I don’t think it makes the most sense, but I get it. As always, I leave the most important opinion to you. I hope you enjoyed reading my article here at IronMag and look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Please copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. Do you think Behrouz should move to the United States? Do you think international athletes should all consider moving to the United States? Is it worth the heartache otherwise?