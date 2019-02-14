New K-Cup with KSM66 is Changing the Coffee Game

by Matt Weik

We all understand that coffee is the most consumed morning beverage by Americans. Most people can’t function before having their morning cup. However, most claim it’s the caffeine they need to get going whereas a new k-cup on the market is making you think about things from a different light. Have you heard of KSM66 Ashwagandha? Well, it’s been added to k-cup coffee pods and the benefits are plentiful.



Turning Zombies Mortal

Outbreak Nutrition is no stranger to taking things to the extreme when it comes to the imagination. Yet, their products are decently formulated. But one new product, in particular, has caught my attention – mainly because I’m a coffee freak.

What Outbreak has done is take the normal coffee k-cup pods we are used to seeing and using, and added KSM66 to them. Unfamiliar with KSM66 Ashwagandha? Here are some benefits that have been proven through its use:

• Helps promote a healthy response to everyday stress, overwork, and fatigue

• Helps manage anxiety levels

• Helps increase levels of mental clarity, concentration, and alertness

• Helps increase levels of vigor and performance

• Helps enhance sports performance

• Helps to boost testosterone levels in men

• Helps balance hormone levels in women

• Helps to promote normal thyroid levels

• Helps with anti-aging

• Assists with weight management

• Assists male sexual function

Obviously, the statements above (like so many products on the market) have not been evaluated by the FDA. However, the research is extremely promising and for that reason, the inclusion of KSM66 in a coffee heightened my interest.

These k-cup pods will work with Keurig machines and Outbreak Nutrition claims that their coffee is made with 100% Arabica beans and the flavored has been called “Doomsday Dark Roast.” This roast of coffee is pretty standard so the taste of the coffee should be very familiar to your taste buds. That being said, the effects you feel from drinking this magic potion should definitely be different.

The Coffee Craze

For a couple years now, I’ve been reporting on the coffee craze that has taken over the industry. Supplement companies are launching coffee infused or coffee enriched products to their consumers for no other reason than it’s what they want. People can’t get enough coffee in their system these days and while many are looking for that boost of energy from their coffee, Outbreak Nutrition has taken one (or several) steps forward with their product.

Each k-cup coffee pod is loaded with 200mg of KSM66 Ashwagandha. The benefits can be experienced by both men and women – even though many women would probably be pushed away due to the marketing behind the Outbreak Nutrition brand. Heck, there might be some guys out there looking at the brand and thinking it’s a little too “out there” for their taste. But the bottom line is that these KSM66 k-cups are the real deal apparently.

KSM66 can be found in many other supplements on the market – mainly those that dabble in the testosterone boosting realm. Yet, with the research behind this powerful herb (from Ayurveda), you have the ability to improve your physical and mental performance, reduce perceived stress levels, enhance your ability to manage your weight, and can help you achieve rock star status in the bedroom (ok, that last one I embellished a little bit). But seriously, the benefits of including KSM66 Ashwagandha into your supplement regimen through a beverage you are already used to consuming each day, in my opinion, is brilliant.

I’m currently looking to get my hands on some Outbreak Nutrition coffee k-cup pods to try for myself and hopefully by the time this gets published I can comment on my thoughts. Also, at the time of writing this, Outbreak Nutrition is planning on launching the same formula as coffee grounds to use in regular drip coffee machines so you have the ability to choose which way you wish to make your coffee.

Have you tried this Outbreak coffee before? What were your thoughts? If not, is it something you would consider based on the added KSM66 Ashwagandha? Let us know in the comments!