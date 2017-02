International Iron Topics Discussed:

1. Why is everyone depressed?

2. Is Lee out of the gym for good?

3. Why does bodybuilding have so many negative “fans”?

4. The importance of mindset.

5. Trophies.

6. Mens physique and bikini rant.

7. Superhero talk.

IronMag Radio

International-Iron-Episode-40

| Open Player in New Window



www.ironmaglabs.com