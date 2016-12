Central Bodybuilding Topics Discussed:

1. Geoff and Matt welcome special guest John Romano!

2. The pussification of America and its effect on bodybuilding.

3. Bodybuilding guru discussion.

4. The 1990’s bodybuilders vs today.

5. Has bodybuilding gone too far?

6. Bodybuilding judging and “subjectivity”.

7. Dan Duchaine

IronMag Radio

