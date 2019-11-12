Where Are They Now with Tom Prince

1997 NPC Overall National Champion, Tom Prince discusses Life After Bodybuilding, Kidney Failure, Making Money, The 90’s, Drugs and Retirement.
About Tom Prince
Born: October 26th, 1969
Birthplace: Virginia
Height: 5’8″
Off Season Weight: 300lbs
Competition Weight: 260lbs
Competing at around 260 pounds, the 5’8″ Prince was nicknamed “the Thing” for the “clobberin’ time” muscle he crammed on his frame. Highlighted by his humongous hamstrings, his side chest pose ranks among the greatest of all time. But Prince is perhaps better known for another reason. He suffered kidney failure in 2003 and again when trying to make a comeback the next year, and he admitted to his reckless drug use in FLEX. He was on dialysis for years. But this story has a happy ending. Prince received a kidney transplant in 2012, and today he and his wife run a successful property management business in Southern California.
WATCH VIDEO:
Contest History
1995 NPC Nationals Heavyweight, 2nd
1996 NPC Nationals Heavyweight, 2nd
1996 NPC USA Championships Heavyweight, 2nd
1997 NPC Nationals Heavyweight & Overall, 1st
1997 NPC USA Championships Heavyweight, 9th
1999 IFBB Night of Champions 13th
2000 IFBB Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic 11th
2000 IFBB Ironman Pro Invitational 9th
2001 IFBB Grand Prix England 8th
2001 IFBB Night of Champions 3rd
2001 IFBB Mr. Olympia 16th
2002 IFBB Night of Champions 7th
2002 IFBB Southwest Pro Cup 9th