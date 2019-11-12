Where Are They Now with Tom Prince

1997 NPC Overall National Champion, Tom Prince discusses Life After Bodybuilding, Kidney Failure, Making Money, The 90’s, Drugs and Retirement.



About Tom Prince

Born: October 26th, 1969

Birthplace: Virginia

Height: 5’8″

Off Season Weight: 300lbs

Competition Weight: 260lbs

Competing at around 260 pounds, the 5’8″ Prince was nicknamed “the Thing” for the “clobberin’ time” muscle he crammed on his frame. Highlighted by his humongous hamstrings, his side chest pose ranks among the greatest of all time. But Prince is perhaps better known for another reason. He suffered kidney failure in 2003 and again when trying to make a comeback the next year, and he admitted to his reckless drug use in FLEX. He was on dialysis for years. But this story has a happy ending. Prince received a kidney transplant in 2012, and today he and his wife run a successful property management business in Southern California.

Contest History

1995 NPC Nationals Heavyweight, 2nd

1996 NPC Nationals Heavyweight, 2nd

1996 NPC USA Championships Heavyweight, 2nd

1997 NPC Nationals Heavyweight & Overall, 1st

1997 NPC USA Championships Heavyweight, 9th

1999 IFBB Night of Champions 13th

2000 IFBB Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic 11th

2000 IFBB Ironman Pro Invitational 9th

2001 IFBB Grand Prix England 8th

2001 IFBB Night of Champions 3rd

2001 IFBB Mr. Olympia 16th

2002 IFBB Night of Champions 7th

2002 IFBB Southwest Pro Cup 9th

