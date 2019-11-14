Dorian Yates: The Original Mass Monster – Official Release Trailer (HD)

Uncover The Shadow in this in-depth documentary about the life and times of Dorian Yates.

Dorian Yates is a legendary bodybuilder who was known in his prime as The Shadow. This was due to his mysterious bodybuilding prep – where he would ship off back to his home in England and then appear at the Olympia the next year with a physique that made jaws drop and the impossible suddenly become real in the flesh. Blood And Guts was then later released revealing just how intense he trained – and now Dorian Yates: The Original Mass Monster dives deeper to uncover the mindset of the man who transformed bodybuilding forever.



WATCH VIDEO:

It’s finally here. The release of the most comprehensive documentary about Dorian Yates, the six time Mr. Olympia champion who ushered in the era of mass monsters that still continue to this day. Watch the final official release trailer above for your last sneak peek of the film.

Now long since retired, Dorian has revolutionized the sport of bodybuilding with his iconic “blood and guts” training style, a machine-like focus that bordered on the peculiar, and rejecting the California bodybuilding scene that was the dominant influence on the industry from its inception.

Dorian Yates: The Original Mass Monster chronicles the life and times of his storied career and the new life he created for himself post-bodybuilding. After facing depression and having his mental health collapse, he now prepares to embark to Costa Rica for a spiritual journey to explore the nature of his consciousness.