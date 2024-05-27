by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

The Gary Brecka Diet, a prominent dietary protocol, stands out for its distinctive approach to nutrition. Developed by Gary Brecka, this dietary regimen focuses on high-fat, low-carb consumption and specific food selections and prioritizes protein intake immediately after waking.

Everyone is looking for something new to try, and this may be helpful when it comes to overall weight management.

The diet forms a crucial component of a broader health and longevity strategy that may include genetic testing and innovative bio-hacking devices. This dietary approach has gained attention for its potential impact on overall health and well-being.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about the Gary Brecka Diet and its benefits so that you gain insight into whether or not this diet is for you.

Who is Gary Brecka?

Gary Brecka stands out in the world of health and wellness as a Human Biomechanical Specialist who combines scientific knowledge with practical lifestyle guidance to enhance human performance. As the founder of Streamline, Brecka has established a platform that integrates advanced research with holistic health strategies.

This unique perspective on well-being has attracted a diverse clientele, including professional athletes and corporate leaders, all seeking to optimize their potential.

What distinguishes Brecka from most out there is his relentless pursuit of innovation and knowledge. Unlike others in the field who may rely on conventional wisdom, Brecka is constantly exploring, experimenting, and refining his approaches. His commitment to blending scientific rigor with actionable advice has positioned him as a trusted authority in the wellness community, offering evidence-based solutions for improved physical and mental well-being.

What is the Gary Brecka Diet?

Sometimes referred to as the Gary Brecka Keto Diet, Gary Brecka’s dietary approach prioritizes high fat, low carb, and moderate protein consumption to trigger ketosis. Tailored to individual blood and genetic test results, Brecka’s regimen includes personalized dietary and supplement recommendations.

He suggests reducing refined sugars and unhealthy fats while pushing more for whole, unprocessed foods.

Brecka also promotes specific practices, such as consuming 30 grams of protein and engaging in 30 minutes of low-intensity exercise within 30 minutes of waking up, often shared in his TikTok videos and Instagram posts, showcasing his holistic health approach.

Gary Brecka’s 30-30-30 Method

The 30-30-30 method involves:

Consuming 30 grams of protein within 30 minutes of waking up in the morning.

Following the protein intake with 30 minutes of low-intensity exercise.

This approach gained widespread attention after Gary Brecka introduced it on a TikTok video he made years ago. The video has since gotten over 21 million views and numerous stitches, where people share their experiences and successes with the method.

The concept behind consuming protein shortly after waking up is that the amino acids help stabilize glucose levels and establish a basis for sustained energy throughout the day.

He mentions that without consuming protein before exercising, your body may break down lean muscle tissue to be used as a fuel source, as muscle is easier for your body to metabolize compared to fat.

The Many Benefits of the Gary Brecka Diet

Here are some of the most significant benefits of the Gary Brecka Diet.

1. Gary Brecka and fat loss

Brecka explains that excess sugar triggers insulin release, hindering fat burning.

Supported by a 2003 study, reducing insulin levels can aid weight loss in some obese individuals. Hence, the 30/30/30 rule prioritizes fat burning, beginning with protein consumption in the morning and followed by gentle exercise.

Research from 2009 suggests that the optimal fat-burning zone is around 70% of maximum heart rate. To calculate this, subtract your age from 220; for example, if you’re 25, your max heart rate is 220 – 25 = 195 bpm. Aim for around 136 bpm during exercise for effective fat burning.

2. It controls blood sugar levels

Protein, unlike carbs, doesn’t cause blood sugar spikes, making it an ideal breakfast choice due to its minimal impact on blood sugar levels.

In a 2003 study involving 12 diabetic patients, those on a high-protein diet (30% protein, 40% carbs, 30% fat) experienced lower post-meal blood sugar and improved glucose control compared to the lower-protein group.

A 2022 study on healthy adults found that a high-protein breakfast reduced post-breakfast blood sugar levels, as well as those after lunch and dinner, although the effect was weaker when skipping lunch.

3. Lowers mood swings

A 2011 study found that high-protein breakfasts can enhance mood, attention, and alertness, potentially by increasing the thermic effect of food and raising body temperature.

4. Maintains energy levels

A 2013 study examined the effects of breakfast protein intake on energy levels. It discovered that going for protein over carbohydrates and fat at breakfast could sustain energy levels throughout the day and lead to decreased energy intake at lunch.

5. It regulates hormones

Protein plays a crucial role in influencing insulin, as suggested by a 2014 study which found that individuals with type 2 diabetes had reduced glucose response after consuming high-protein breakfasts.

Additionally, a 2019 study on the impact of high-protein breakfasts on appetite-related hormones like Peptide YY (PYY) and Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) showed significantly higher PYY levels following the high-protein breakfast compared to the high-carbohydrate alternative.