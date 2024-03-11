What is the Coffee and Lemon Diet?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

The latest social media trend, #LemonCoffee, has people mixing lemon and coffee for a supposedly sour concoction with reported weight loss benefits. Many are calling it the coffee and lemon diet. Are they nuts? Quite possibly. But TikTok users are showcasing their experiences, often with “before and after” photos, suggesting physique changes post-drinking.

While the health advantages of lemon water are established, the coffee-lemon blend lacks substantial research though. While the trend is intriguing, it’s crucial to approach it with caution and consider its safety and effectiveness before incorporating it into your routine.

As one of the biggest diet trends, the question remains: is this a valid trend or just another baseless fad? Let’s delve into the facts and explore whether there’s any substance behind these assertions as they relate to the coffee and lemon diet.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before making any changes to your nutrition plan.

What Exactly is the Coffee and Lemon Diet?

Coffee, a globally consumed beverage, is crafted by brewing roasted coffee beans, cherished for its caffeine content that boosts alertness and mood. About 75% of Americans indulge in this daily ritual of drinking coffee — many of whom don’t even want to talk or socialize with anyone until after they’ve had their morning cup.

Lemons, part of the citrus genus, rank as the third most-produced citrus fruit globally. This sour and yellow fruit is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and various plant compounds, offering medicinal properties for centuries.

The trending coffee with lemon blend proposes a mix of 1 cup of coffee with the juice of 1 lemon. While some embrace its unique flavor, scientific backing for the purported benefits remains a topic of discussion.

Coffee and Weight Loss

Recent studies suggest that coffee consumption may contribute to weight loss. A 2023 study observed individuals with metabolic syndrome who transitioned from not regularly consuming coffee to drinking one to seven cups a week.

These participants experienced a reduction in abdominal fat. It’s worth noting that this study occurred within the context of a Mediterranean diet and physical activity intervention.

The bioactive compounds in coffee are theorized to impede fat cell growth and enhance metabolism. Additionally, green coffee supplements derived from unroasted beans may help in weight loss.

A 2019 systematic review suggested that such supplements could lead to reduced body mass index (BMI), weight loss, and lower fat percentage.

Lemon and Weight Loss

The popularity of lemon as a weight loss aid is often associated with lemon water diets, but there’s limited evidence supporting their effectiveness. It’s suggested that any weight loss benefits may stem from increased water consumption rather than the addition of lemon.

Drinking water before meals has been shown in studies to reduce overall food intake, serving as a potentially effective weight loss strategy.

What are the Benefits of the Coffee and Lemon Diet?

Here are a few ways in which a coffee and lemon diet can benefit you if combined together.

1. Mental alertness and concentration

Coffee’s high caffeine content acts as a potent stimulant, positively impacting physical and cognitive functions. Consuming coffee in the morning may enhance productivity by boosting mental alertness and concentration.

2. Exercise performance

Caffeine has been shown to improve high-intensity exercise performance. It enhances endurance and alertness and reduces the perceived rate of exertion during workouts. Having a cup of coffee before hitting the gym may lead to a better workout and potentially increased calorie burning.

3. Antioxidants

Both coffee and lemons are rich sources of antioxidants. Antioxidants help slow down or prevent cell damage caused by free radicals, contributing to overall health. Some studies suggest that coffee may have potential anti-inflammatory effects. Lemons, high in vitamin C, support cell and skin health and aid in the transportation and absorption of iron in the body.

Will Lemon in Coffee Actually Help You Lose Weight?

Adding lemon to coffee may not provide significant benefits in terms of detoxification or enhanced metabolism. While caffeine in coffee can increase urine production, there’s no evidence that combining lemon and coffee has additional detoxifying effects beyond the body’s natural processes.

The liver is primarily responsible for metabolizing nutrients and medications and removing harmful toxins. No specific food or drink can significantly accelerate this process.

Although caffeine can boost resting metabolic rate and contribute to fat cell breakdown, claims of lemon coffee speeding up metabolism lack scientific support. Weight loss often involves factors like maintaining a negative energy balance, regular exercise, and a balanced diet.

While staying hydrated is crucial for overall health, adding lemon to water may be beneficial for hydration but doesn’t provide a magical solution for weight loss.

Is it Safe to Have Lemon and Coffee Together?

As mentioned earlier, the coffee and lemon diet trend on TikTok involves combining coffee with lemon, claiming health benefits like weight loss. However, there’s limited scientific evidence supporting these claims.

Caffeine in coffee may boost metabolism, but adding lemon doesn’t enhance this effect. While the trend may be harmless, it’s crucial to consider individual health factors and not rely on unsupported claims.

If you want my opinion, I think it’s a worthless, overhyped TikTok trend that will disappear as quickly as it came onto the scene.