What is Ozone Therapy & Does It Have Any Benefits?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Ozone therapy has emerged as a compelling alternative to conventional medical treatments, offering diverse health advantages. From enhancing cognitive clarity and vitality to improving the immune system and mitigating inflammation, this therapeutic practice holds the promise of holistic well-being.

Ozone, a naturally occurring gas consisting of three oxygen atoms, boasts potent antimicrobial properties capable of combating viruses, bacteria, and fungi. As ongoing research continues to shed light on this intriguing field, it becomes increasingly essential to delve into the fundamentals of ozone therapy, its mechanisms, and the prospective health benefits it holds.

In this article, we will dive deeper into the realm of ozone therapy and how it can be beneficial for your health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before making any changes to your daily health regimen.

What Is Ozone Therapy?

Ozone therapy involves the use of ozone gas in medical procedures. Ozone gas, comprised of three oxygen atoms, is a variation of oxygen. While ozone in the upper atmosphere serves as a protective shield against the sun’s UV radiation, at ground level, it transforms into a harmful air pollutant.

Inhaling ozone can result in adverse effects, including irritation of the lungs and throat, coughing, and worsening of asthma symptoms. Prolonged and high-level exposure may lead to lung damage and, in severe cases, even prove fatal.

Nonetheless, it is also important to note that some researchers have explored the potential therapeutic applications of ozone in specific medical contexts.

The Benefits of Ozone Therapy

Below are some of the potential benefits of ozone therapy:

1. Improves Immune System

Ozone therapy can enhance the immune system’s ability to combat infections and reduce inflammation. Conditions causing regular body inflammation, like asthma, often exhibit inflammatory markers in the blood. Such inflammation can lead to oxidative stress — an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants, resulting in pain and discomfort.

Ozone therapy has been reported to mitigate inflammation linked to oxidative stress, aiding in the management of conditions like arthritis and Crohn’s disease.

Surprisingly, ozone is not just about the Earth, it also possesses potent antioxidant properties. These properties facilitate the healing of inflammation-induced damage, lowering the risk of infection and disease.

A 2018 study found that ozone therapy, when combined with blood and administered to HIV patients, significantly reduced viral load over two years, potentially enhancing long-term health.

2. Breathing Disorder

Ozone therapy holds promise for individuals with respiratory conditions, but further research is necessary. By improving blood oxygen levels, ozone therapy may reduce stress on the lungs, which plays a crucial role in oxygenating the blood.

A 2014 study examined intravenous ozone therapy, involving the injection of ozone mixed with blood, for COPD treatment. Results showed improved quality of life and enhanced exercise capacity in former smokers with COPD.

3. Musculoskeletal Relief Through Ozone Therapy

Ozone therapy offers effective management for musculoskeletal ailments like arthritis, bursitis, and carpal tunnel syndrome. Studies have demonstrated positive outcomes, with patients experiencing reduced pain and discomfort as a result of ozone therapy treatment.

4. Helps Diabetic Patients

Ozone therapy holds the potential to lower diabetes-related complications. These complications often result from oxidative stress. Research from 2018 suggests that ozone therapy can address oxidative stress by activating the body’s immune and antioxidant systems while reducing inflammation.

According to a 2019 study, it was revealed that ozone therapy helped in wound closure and infection prevention in individuals with diabetic foot ulcers. Also, a 2015 study identified its potential benefits in wound healing, a frequent concern for those with diabetes.

5. Good For Skin

Ozone therapy extends its potential to external healing and regeneration. Skin cells, much like other cells in our body, require oxygen to maintain their vitality over time. Ozone therapies have the potential to facilitate cell rejuvenation while potentially stimulating collagen and elastin production, thanks to their antioxidant and germicidal qualities.

While ongoing research explores its anti-aging properties, the prospects of using this therapy for comprehensive cell rejuvenation, both internally and externally, hold promise for the future.

6. Lowers Risk of Repeat Heart Attacks

Ozone therapy has shown promise in lowering the likelihood of subsequent heart attacks, a concern for those who have previously experienced them. This therapy may also help in preventing issues like tissue damage due to oxygen deprivation and irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmia) that can follow a heart attack.

The key to its success lies in the swift and regular administration of ozone therapy, which can substantially diminish the risk of future heart attacks.

7. Ozone May Kill HIV Virus

With its surplus energy, medical ozone effectively neutralizes HIV, viruses, bacteria, and germs on contact. It achieves this by utilizing byproducts generated when interacting with bodily fluids.

In the right concentration, medical ozone kills 99.999% of lipid viruses and bacteria in various settings, including test tubes, water, bodily fluids, and the air.