What is Cupping Therapy & Is It Right for You?

Have you noticed an increasing trend where more and more celebrities and athletes appear at events with small circular marks on their backs? These marks result from a treatment known as cupping therapy — and it’s a popular therapy here of late.

While it might seem like a recent fad, cupping therapy has a history that reaches far back in time, with roots in ancient Egyptian, Chinese, and Middle Eastern cultures. Even the Ebers Papyrus, one of the world’s oldest medical texts, documented its use as far back as 1,550 B.C.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and learn more about cupping therapy and its many potential benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before making any changes to your daily health regimen.

What Is Cupping Therapy?

Cupping therapy is an age-old method for pain relief and healing. During a session, cups are strategically placed on different areas of the body, creating a vacuum or suction effect that gently lifts the skin.

This technique, with its roots tracing back to ancient China and West Asia, has been practiced for thousands of years and carries various names, including cupping, cup therapy, and suction cup therapy.

As the cups create suction, they promote blood flow and help reduce discomfort. It’s a holistic approach to well-being that has stood the test of time, offering potential benefits for those seeking natural pain relief and healing solutions.

The Benefits of Cupping Therapy

Despite cupping’s long history as a healing therapy spanning millennia, modern medicine is in the process of unraveling its effectiveness as a complementary treatment. The scientific understanding of its health benefits remains somewhat limited.

However, certain studies and anecdotal accounts from practitioners suggest its potential usefulness in decreasing various symptoms and addressing specific conditions.

Below are some of the benefits you can experience through cupping therapy:

1. Promotes healthy circulation

Cupping therapy employs suction to gently pull at the skin and muscle tissue, resulting in a noticeable increase in blood flow. This enhanced circulation is believed to play a pivotal role in the healing process, primarily through the repair of cells and the relaxation of muscles, both of which benefit from improved blood flow.

Maintaining good circulation is crucial for heart health and overall well-being. This increased blood flow, facilitated by cupping, can potentially contribute to better cardiovascular health and a general sense of improved physical and mental wellness.

2. May reduce pain and sore muscles

Cupping therapy is commonly utilized to reduce muscle soreness and pain, often benefiting athletes. Some research suggests that cupping can aid in muscle recovery. A small 2021 study involving 12 participants demonstrated that cupping effectively treated muscle fatigue, particularly 24 hours after strenuous bicep workouts.

Cupping may also play a role in reducing chronic pain. A review of 26 studies published in November 2018 reported that cupping therapy generally yielded positive outcomes for chronic back pain.

3. Relieves stress and anxiety

Lying down to enjoy a massage certainly sounds relaxing. Think of cupping as a “reverse massage” that simply pulls instead of pushing, and it’s easy to see how this self-care therapy can support stress relief, too. By reducing pain and cleansing body systems, cupping therapy can work as a mental reset.

4. May be good for headaches and migraines

In one uncontrolled study involving 70 participants with chronic tension or migraine headaches, those who underwent cupping experienced a remarkable 66 percent reduction in the average severity of their headaches. Additionally, participants saw a substantial decrease in the number of headache days per month, reducing them by 12.6 days.

Another study, published in February 2019, included 132 people with migraines. This research revealed that individuals treated with cupping therapy reported a significant reduction in pain intensity compared to a control group that did not receive cupping, only completing assessments.

5. It can help with varicose veins, stretch marks, and scars

Varicose veins, often seen as swollen and twisted veins beneath the skin’s surface, are commonly found on the legs. Cupping therapy can increase blood flow to these areas, potentially improving their appearance by delivering more oxygen to the skin.

The same principle of enhanced circulation applies to stretch marks and scars. Cupping therapy is believed to promote healing by bringing oxygen-rich blood to the skin’s surface. Consistent cupping sessions near these marks may lead to a noticeable reduction or lightening of their appearance over time.

6. Enhances flexibility

Maintaining flexibility is crucial for injury prevention, regardless of your athletic background. A study examining the impact of cupping therapy on hamstring muscle flexibility revealed it to be as effective as passive stretching in improving range of motion.

Furthermore, cupping can be beneficial in addressing pain and stiffness that hinder one’s ability to achieve their full range of motion potential.