by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Focusing on building your personal training business is always a good idea. I mean, after all, if you don’t build it, you’ll go out of business. And that would suck. But other than getting new clients through word of mouth or paying for ads, have you ever thought about blog content to build your personal training business?

You’re probably saying, “Matt, I’m a trainer, not a writer.” Sure, you may be right, but as a trainer, you have the knowledge and skills to get people in shape, and that information is valuable. It’s for that reason you should absolutely leverage blog content to build your personal training business.

Blog content is an evergreen marketing strategy that is often overlooked by personal trainers. Some even ask, “Why would I give my information away for free?”

It’s simple… to build trust and authority in your space. If someone has already engaged in your content for quite some time, they clearly see you know what you’re talking about. So, how hard are you going to have to sell them on the idea of personal training if they come to you?

It’ll be WAY EASIER!

So, in this article, we are going to dive deeper into how you can use blog content to build your personal training business.

Enhancing Brand Visibility with Social Media

There is a slight domino effect that takes place when using blog content to build your personal training business.

One of the primary ways to amplify the reach of your blog content is through social media platforms. Whether it’s Facebook, Twitter/X, LinkedIn, Instagram, or emerging platforms like TikTok, sharing your blog posts across these channels can significantly expand your audience base.

By creating attention-grabbing captions and visually appealing graphics or videos, you can grab the interest of your followers and entice them to click through to your blog.

Moreover, social media provides an opportunity for direct engagement with your audience. Encourage discussions, ask for feedback, and respond to comments to build a sense of community around your business.

Additionally, leveraging relevant hashtags can help increase the discoverability of your content and attract users who are actively seeking information on topics related to your blog post.

To let this play out, you have a social post that directs people to your blog, where your content builds your authority and trust, further helping build your personal training business. Make sense?

Your SEO Advantage: Climbing Up in Google SERPs

Effective search engine optimization (SEO) is paramount for ensuring your blog content ranks prominently in search engine results pages (SERPs).

By strategically incorporating relevant keywords, optimizing meta tags, and creating high-quality, authoritative content, you can improve your chances of ranking well on Google and other search engines, such as Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and others.

Consistently publishing valuable blog posts not only provides search engines with fresh content to index but also signals to algorithms that your website is a reputable source of information.

Additionally, acquiring backlinks from reputable websites through guest blogging, influencer partnerships, or outreach campaigns can further help your site’s SEO performance, leading to increased organic traffic over time.

Repurposing Content: From Blog to Video

Here’s where things get fun, and you can double your content through one piece of content. Truthfully, you can create even more if you factor in content to repurpose for social media.

The versatility of blog content extends beyond written articles that get published on your website. With the rising popularity of video content, repurposing your blog posts into engaging videos can unlock a whole new audience segment.

Platforms like YouTube, the second largest search engine after Google (which Google also owns), offer immense potential for reaching users who prefer consuming information in video format.

Transforming your blog posts into visually compelling videos allows you to cater to diverse learning preferences and capitalize on the power of multimedia storytelling (which we touched on in an earlier article). Whether it’s through animated explainer videos, live-action tutorials, or interviews with industry experts, video content has the ability to captivate viewers and leave a lasting impression that can help build your personal training business.

Integration with Email Marketing Campaigns

Email marketing remains a cornerstone of digital marketing strategies, offering a direct line of communication between you and your audience. By incorporating links to your latest blog posts within your email newsletters or dedicated email blasts, you can drive traffic to your website while building leads and customer loyalty in the process.

Personalization is key to maximizing the effectiveness of email marketing. Segment your email list based on subscriber preferences, behavior, or demographics, and tailor your content recommendations accordingly.

By delivering relevant blog content that addresses the specific interests and pain points of your subscribers and potential new personal training clients, you can increase engagement and conversion rates.

Measuring Success: Analytics and Key Metrics

To gauge the impact of your blog content and refine your content strategy, it’s essential to track key performance indicators (KPIs) and leverage analytics tools. Metrics such as website traffic, bounce rate, time on page, and conversion rate can provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of your blog posts and help identify areas for improvement.

To do this, you simply need to set up Google Analytics (GA4) on your website, which isn’t difficult to do.

Additionally, monitoring social media engagement metrics, email open rates, click-through rates, and video performance metrics can offer a comprehensive view of your content’s reach and resonance across different channels.

By regularly analyzing data and diving deeper into your content approach based on actionable insights, you can optimize your content marketing efforts for maximum impact to help build your personal training business.

Unleash the Power of Blog Content

Blog content serves as a linchpin of modern digital marketing strategies, offering unparalleled versatility and efficacy in engaging audiences, enhancing brand visibility, and driving business growth. It’s not an end-all-be-all to build your personal training business, but it can certainly help.

By leveraging social media platforms, optimizing for SEO, repurposing content into video format, integrating with email marketing campaigns, and measuring success through analytics, you can harness the full potential of blog content to achieve the results you desire.

To truly unlock the power of blog content, remember to prioritize quality, relevance, and consistency over just putting something out on the web and crossing your fingers that it will get indexed and rank.

By delivering valuable insights, addressing audience needs, and building meaningful connections, your blog can become a great resource and a spark for building lasting relationships with your target audience.

Embrace the possibilities, experiment with different formats and channels, and stay agile in response to evolving trends and consumer preferences. With the right strategy and execution, your blog content has the power to help build your personal training business and propel your brand to new heights.