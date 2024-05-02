Urs vs CBum – “Talk Is Cheap”

by Christian Duque

Classic physique has become the most popular division at the amateur and pro level at pretty much any competition that you go to in the United States. Although bodybuilding remains the flagship division I would argue that more fans know about Chris Bumstead and the division he competes in, than pretty much any bodybuilder Derek Lunsford and Hadi Choopan included.



I will never talk down the experience that I had a few years ago at the Natural Vitamins Epic Block Party in Ozone Park, New york. I witnessed lines in excess of five blocks long. How do I know? Because I walked the five blocks while videotaping with my camcorder and I have to tell you the lion’s share of fans that waited patiently were not there for Nick Walker or for Brandon Curry – they were there for Chris Bumstead. This again is why this is the most popular division. It’s not the most popular on paper as is the case with pro bodybuilding. I mean how can we play down the fact that Fouad Abiad, who has the most popular podcast on the planet, had a pro bodybuilding competition in Detroit just a few weeks ago and had all six guys on that stage??

The reality of the matter is bodybuilding may have been the division that got it all started but classic physique has become the most popular division. and no one can take that away from Chris Bumstead. He has single-handedly built the division that he’s dominated for the last half dozen years. And now everybody is gunning for him and his title because he has become immovable at that top spot.

This happens in every division unfortunately. We saw it with Phil, Ronnie, and Lee Haney in bodybuilding. When you have a competitor that is so far superior to the competition, that particular division can become a little stagnant. It can also become a little boring.

That being said, I can’t tell you that there has been a year where Chris shouldn’t have won but still won. There are no questionable wins like we see in bodybuilding whether it be 1997, 2001 or anything of the sort. Chris Bumstead’s dominance over the division has been without question because of the fact that even though he may want to start a family or even though he may hate a particular prep, he does not let anything take away from his focus on continuing to be the champion. Life goes on. There may be external factors at play, there may be more trials and tribulations, but when it comes time to do the work, Chris Bumstead far exceeds all expectations. That is why he has held onto the title for as long as he has and that is why the division has spread like wildfire.

Now this is not to say that there are no other very, very good competitors that have won big championships and received top honors and accolades. Urs Kalecinski is an example of this very thing. The Miracle Bear, as he is known throughout the sport, has been able to achieve a tremendous amount of interest from the fans and the critics. He is a competitor that has gone above and beyond in his pursuit of the top title. He’s known as a consistent hard worker and a person that does not complain when he does not reach his goals. But that being said I do appreciate him saying that “talk is cheap” and pushing the reigning champion to take his shirt off at the Pittsburgh Pro in just a few days. It’s important to have a little bit of trash talk in a division just to keep things interesting. I don’t think that this is going to turn into an adversarial type feud and if it does – then it does. The bottom line is there needs to be some kind of entertainment value beyond going each and every year to see the same guy emerge victorious.

Now the good thing about classic physique, much like 212 Bodybuilding, is that these guys have great camaraderie. Unlike men’s physique where it seems like a soap opera at times and the guys are constantly at each other’s throats, I think that the reigning champ in classic physique has a lot of patience when it comes to a little bit of trash talk here and there. I think it makes things interesting and I think that he may also appreciate it because it may create a little bit of Interest with regards to upcoming shows. I will tell you that when Ronnie Coleman retired Jay Cutler was very candid about the fact that the sport became boring for him. So much so that when he lost the title to Phil his heart really wasn’t in it anymore. With regards to Chris, I don’t think there has been anyone that has pushed him in recent memory. Initially there was an interesting rivalry with fellow classic physique Mr. Olympia The Black Swan Breon Ansley but that has been a long time since and quite frankly nobody has really been able to fill the void. Also Ansley switched divisions for a time going to 212 so it wasn’t as if that rivalry really stood the test of time. In a very real way, Breon belongs in 212 and Chris was meant for classic physique.

There is of course the ever-present rumor that Chris will jump up to open men’s bodybuilding, which let me say once again for the millionth time would be absolutely ridiculous. Why on Earth would he go from being the best competitor in a division, in a division that he has grown no less, to then starting from scratch in open men’s bodybuilding? That just doesn’t make any sense. And even though the prize money may be 10 times what he gets in classic physique, Chris is not competing for prize money. That money that he gets does not change his life one bit. And perhaps that is why he may also be getting a little bit bored. There is nobody that can beat him and he doesn’t need the money to survive. He gets plenty of endorsement money from various other deals, not to mention the fact that he is a part owner of one of the fastest growing most successful supplement companies in the fitness industry. Therefore he is competing only out of love and that love may at some point run out. I’m not saying that he will not always have a link to the sport but he may not want to undergo contest prep after contest prep anymore. He has already set the norm in the division and he is already considered by the vast majority of his peers as the goat. At this point there is very, very little left to prove.

I don’t think Chris will have any problem taking his shirt off in Pittsburgh nor do I think he will have any problem living up to any expectations that have been set for him – either at the guest posing appearance or later this year in Las Vegas Nevada for the Olympia. I do think it’s cute that The Miracle Bear seems to think him sounding off on social media is somehow creating a fire under the champ. And the champ in turn maybe finds it amusing on another level.

Whatever the case may be, The Miracle Bear has been able to get the bodybuilding media up into a little bit of a frenzy talking about this story as if it were groundbreaking news. He has also managed to get my interest going so that I can write an article for Iron Magazine. At the end of the day can The Miracle Bear beat CBum? I suppose so, but is he going to beat CBum? I would have to say no. Not because The Miracle Bear doesn’t have the potential, rather, because CBum is just so ahead of his time. Not only does his physique beat out everyone, but his mindset is that of a multi-year champion. Even if somebody were to come along with a superior look, I think the champ knows exactly how to pose and how to win over the judges even in that very, very remote possibility.

But then again you know where I stand when it comes to trash talk – a little bit of negativity and a little bit of toxicity – makes the world go round. Obviously everybody strives for positivity and setting an example but I think that can get pretty boring, especially given the current context of the conversation we’re having. There needs to be something that gets the fans’ blood pumping and a little trash talk from The Miracle Bear might just be what the doctor ordered.

What say you? Do you guys think that the champ is taking this all in good fun or do you believe that The Miracle Bear has lit a fire under the goat of classic physique?

As always, thanks for reading my article, here, at Iron Magazine. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments and encourage you to share this article on your social media feeds. I promise you it will generate some lively conversations.