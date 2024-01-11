Touch Therapy: What’s the Hype About?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Have you ever heard of touch therapy? While many may consider it a bunch of hocus pocus, it does have a lot of research behind the benefits.

Touch therapy comes from a broader energy healing category, including things like tai chi, acupuncture, and reiki. These therapies operate on the premise that our body has a natural energy field that syncs into the mind-body connection and plays a part in health.

TTM, or Therapeutic Touch Modality, was birthed by the collaborative efforts of Dolores Krieger, Ph.D., and Dora Kunz. Their partnership gave rise to the Nurse Healers-Professionals Associates in 1979, establishing a foundation for their groundbreaking work.

Within touch therapy, the art of therapeutic touch emerged as the conduit to mend the intricate tapestry of body, mind, and spirit. Guided by its principles, those in good health are believed to possess a harmonious energy field, a testament to the interplay of vitality.

In contrast, individuals grappling with health challenges might experience an energy field out of alignment, an imbalance calling for restoration. As Dolores Krieger and Dora Kunz’s legacy unfolds, the unity of healing touch and energy finds resonance in the delicate dance of well-being.

In this article, we will dive deeper into what touch therapy is used for, what you can expect when applying it to your health regimen, and the research that backs it all up.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before making any changes to your daily health regimen.

What is Touch Therapy Used For?

The human body is designed in a way that it can heal itself, but the process may take time. Touch therapy aims to balance our body’s energy field to keep up this natural healing process. While research on touch therapy’s clinical impacts remains limited, those who partake in the practice often recount a plethora of physical, mental, and emotional transformations.

Touch therapy may provide the following benefits:

Relief from stress and anxiety

Pain relief

Fast would healing

Boosts immunity

Lowers side effects of chemotherapy

Improved sleep

Relief from fatigue

Cures symptoms of fibromyalgia and lupus

Offers benefits for dementia patients

What To Expect from Touch Therapy?

Touch therapy can involve physical touch or not, depending on the situation. Regardless, the recipient doesn’t need to undress as they can simply sit in a chair or lie down.

A typical touch therapy session goes through various phases:

Centering : To find a state of balance and tranquility, the practitioner employs breathing techniques along with imagery, meditation, and visualizations.

: To find a state of balance and tranquility, the practitioner employs breathing techniques along with imagery, meditation, and visualizations. Assessing : By holding their hands a few inches above the individual’s body, the practitioner rhythmically sweeps from head to toe symmetrically. This step helps identify areas that might need attention.

: By holding their hands a few inches above the individual’s body, the practitioner rhythmically sweeps from head to toe symmetrically. This step helps identify areas that might need attention. Intervention : Often termed “clearing” or “unruffling,” this phase employs specific hand motions that encourage a symmetrical flow of energy within the body.

: Often termed “clearing” or “unruffling,” this phase employs specific hand motions that encourage a symmetrical flow of energy within the body. Balancing or Rebalancing : The practitioner then focuses on the areas they believe require realignment. They use their hands to address these specific points.

: The practitioner then focuses on the areas they believe require realignment. They use their hands to address these specific points. Evaluation or Closure: Throughout the session, the practitioner continuously assesses the energy flow. Using intuition, they determine when the recipient’s energy has achieved balance. This signals the appropriate time to conclude the treatment.

What Does the Science Say?

Currently, there is insufficient conclusive and high-quality evidence to definitively establish the effectiveness of healing touch or TTM. That said, the main research published is outlined below: