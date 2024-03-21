Sam Sulek Going BALD From STEROID Abuse?

21 year old Sam Sulek has recently gathered a large following rather quickly on social media due to his body transformation. There has been some discussion about Sam Sulek recently on his Reddit forum about him going bald due to steroid abuse. There is so much misinformation out there which is why I thought this video was important to not only explain things to people but also Sam and others if they want to save their hair and avoid hair loss in their future. This is the inside story.



WATCH VIDEO: