21 year old Sam Sulek has recently gathered a large following rather quickly on social media due to his body transformation. He has just signed with Hosstile Supplements and Fouad Abiad but his contract has been surrounded in controversy. He has also been under scrutiny by Phil Heath, Greg Doucette, myself and others in the industry because he has never discussed exactly what he has been doing to achieve his physique. This is the first time he has opened up on this topic.



WATCH VIDEO: