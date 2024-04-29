Quinton Eriya Confirms He’s Doing NY Pro

by Christian Duque

When Quinton Eriya finally announced he was doing the 2024 NY Pro it sent shockwaves throughout the fitness industry, largely, because it had been a long time coming. Bodybuilding fans all over the net had been chiming in. Since the magazines are gone it’s all about the internet. Whether fans talk on Instagram or Tiktok, whether they prefer message boards, Facebook Groups, or taking to Reddit, the fans just couldn’t stop floating the idea that this incredibly gifted champion who hasn’t competed in nearly two years would make a return to the stage. It’s one thing for fans to speculate about when a competitor is going to compete, but it’s quite another to have a formal announcement.



People can say all sorts of things online. We’ve been hearing about the return of Phil, Kai, and even Jay for years. “Oh Jay will be at the Masters and he’ll be in shape?” How many pundits and outlets covered the possibility of Jay’s return? And I’m not looking down at those that did it for it. We did! I wrote several articles and did several videos on the subject. I mean you have to admit the timing of it all was pretty bizarre. But maybe that was the point?

Marketing is king in the world we live in and if Jay could create buzz for his Fit for Fifty project while also indirectly helping generate buzz for the Masters Olympia, then that was a no-brainer. The bottom line is that Quinton doing the NY Pro was something that pretty much everyone was talking about, but it wasn’t generating buzz for either the athlete or the contest just yet, because he hadn’t officially announced anything. This formal announcement has sent everyone who hoped he’d do the NY Pro and/or was convinced he was doing it, straight to the social media platform of their choice. Now that it’s confirmed the fantasy matchups can start. Now is when the fans will really have a blast.

So why is Quinton gifted? I mean that’s not an adjective we use very often. In theory, every pro bodybuilder is dangerous for their own reasons. And any competitor doing the NY Pro has got to be either really on point or just plain stupid.

In terms of the pecking order, the NY Pro replaced the old Night of Champions. Historically and presently speaking, there are certainties in our sport. The most important contest of all is the Mr. Olympia. This contest often called “The Super Bowl of Bodybuilding,” traditionally pays the most money (although that may change in 2025) and has the most exposure of any contest (this too may change in 2025). But more importantly than money and views, the Olympia is the only contest where the winner of a division can say they are the best in the world. It’s the World Series or Stanley Cup of the sport – hence the Super Bowl association. The next contest in order of importance is the Arnold Classic. This show has been going strong since 1989 and bears the name and likeness of the most recognizable bodybuilder in the world. This has traditionally been the second best paid, second most viewed, and second most coveted title. This may change in 2025 with the $500k purse and free webcast, but only time will tell. The third most important show was the Night of Champions. Back when Wayne Demilia was the VP of the IFBB this was his contest. Those who won were considered top contenders for the Arnold and Olympia. Winners had a distinctive ring and were considered top guys. The fourth biggest show was the old Iron Man, which is no more. Any guy who won any of these titles was on the way up. Jay and Dexter won multiple Arnold’s, Dorian’s first big win was at the NOC, and Phil’s first big win was at the Iron Man versus Gustavo Badell.

The NY Pro is also significant from being the third largest contest because of who its promoter is. Steve Weinberger is the co-owner of Bev Francis Powerhouse Gym in Syosset, NY. I had the honor of interviewing Big Steve at his office, along with Mel Chancey many moons ago. Just being in that gym, in that office, and seeing all the history before your eyes was an out of body experience. Although the gym is known as the East Coast Mecca, it might as well be the mecca of the sport because Gold’s Venice has lost all the guys that made it famous.

Most top bodybuilders out west have moved onto Vegas and Phoenix. You’re not going to see a who’s who of guys like when Cormier, Rico, Mike Christian, Shawn Ray and Craig Titus could be seen there daily. Flex Wheeler isn’t there. On the flipside, the vibe at Bev’s remains the same. Guys will drive 4hrs just to go train there once per week and competitors from all over the world come to pose for Steve.

The fact that Quinton is doing the 3rd biggest contest in the sport is huge, but the fact it’s Big Steve’s show, that’s even bigger. He’s not just doing a big show, in many regards he’s doing a contest where the stakes couldn’t be any higher. You must really respect that. He could have done some obscure show with a weak lineup, but didn’t. Right now, there isn’t that desperation to get a qualification. There’s plenty of time and plenty of shows to pick from. There’s plenty of time to do reconnaissance in seeing who’s competing and when. He could have saved himself a lot of grief by picking low hanging fruit, but maybe that’s just not his style. A lot of guys are like that. It’s not just about qualifying for the big dance; it’s how you get there.

When you pick a contest like the NY Pro you have to come correct. The fact that Quinton has a world class coach behind him, in Matt Jansen, also suggests he’s going to bring his A game. That being said, Matt will have other guys doing the show, like Nick Walker, who’s also making his comeback. Various outlets have all but given The Mutant the win. They say Quinton is quite possibly a dark horse and could push guys like Martin, Tonio, and GoodVito but that winning is simply out of the question. That to me seems shortsighted; it also seems like outlets are trying to side up to Nick Walker in hopes of getting interviews. I hate when I see that because it’s like the sport is still somewhat of a circus. Do I think Quinton could beat Nick? Absolutely I do, and here’s why.

Nick Walker may not be fully recovered. That’s the #1 factor in my thinking. I don’t want to say that the only way Quinton beats Walker is if Walker is hurt, but Walker may not be recovered. If he’s not feeling it or if his body looks different, he may not be as dangerous as he was in his past. While he looked huge and vascular while giving out an award at the 2024 Arnold Classic, he was fully clothed. There’s no doubt the guy is huge, but will he be ready come the NY Pro and will he look so much better than everyone else that with just one or two looks he’ll be put dead center?

That may or may not be the case. If Walker is 100% recovered, it would be interesting to see what 100% recovered Walker looks like against 100% on point Quinton. Quinton has things Walker doesn’t. Quinton’s physique is far more aesthetically pleasing than Nick’s. Quinton is also taller than Nick and could dwarf him very much like Samson has in the past. Nick also has those unsightly calves with varicose veins and a look to him that’s blocky at times. This is not to hate on the guy, but bodybuilding is a subjective sport, and most people would rather look at Quinton’s physique than Walker’s. That is just a fact.

Another factor is the time away from the stage. There’s a big difference between 1-2 years of recovery and 1-2 years of growth. Quinton has gained size while not losing his classic lines and full muscle bellies. He’s been able to work on his posing and his body has also been able to rest. Yes, he’s been training hard and yes that’s taxing on the body in its own way, but nothing is more taxing on the body than competing. He hasn’t been depleted or had hell weeks and he hasn’t had to take diuretics in ages. All he’s been doing is eating, training, and posing. And to be able to do that for darn near two years means he’s going to hit the ground running. Walker, on the hand, looked amazing at the Arnold handing out trophies, but he didn’t compete. Did anyone else find that a little concerning? If I looked amazing and I was a prior Arnold champion, why wouldn’t I want to compete for $400k? It makes no sense. Assuming he’s good to go for NY, then we’re in for a major fight, but I think think Quinton has as good of a chance of beating Nick as does Tonio, Martin, or GoodVito.

The fact that both Nick and Quinton have the same coach shouldn’t really factor in much. Matt is a seasoned veteran and he’ll spend time with each client, regardless of who they are. Nick is the big-name bodybuilder and Quinton is the dark horse, but both men could win – or – it could be someone else. I just find it amusing when pundits talk about a guy like Quinton and concede he has everything he needs to win – right now – but then have the audacity to say it won’t be till X number of years before he capitalizes on his genetics, his gains, and comes in complete. It seems rather nuts to me. This is a guy whose look can be compared to Samson Dauda, a guy that wiped the floor with Nick Walker, but he can’t seal the deal against a guy who may or may not be 100% recovered? Seems a little crazy to me. If Quinton brings his best, even if Nick is fully received, I still think Eriya could walk away with the win. And if that happens at the 3rd biggest show in the League, could you imagine the kind of buzz he’d have going into the 2024 Mr. Olympia?

I can tell you that it’s anyone New York Pro – including Quinton’s!! I think his confirming his appearance just made things very, very interesting. What say you? Can Quinton win it? Can he best Martin, Tonio, and GoodVito? I hope you enjoyed reading my article, here, at Iron Magazine. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments.