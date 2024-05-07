Laser Treatment for Neuropathy: What You Need to Know

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Laser technology, renowned for its precision in medical procedures, gained attention in the 1960s when studies revealed its potential in alleviating peripheral neuropathy. However, debates ensued over the efficacy of low-level versus deep-tissue laser techniques.

Critics raised questions about their varying applications. Despite skepticism, deep-tissue laser treatment methods demonstrated superior outcomes.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about laser treatment for neuropathy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting an exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any supplements to your current regimen.

Understanding The Roadblocks of Laser Treatment

Neuropathy refers to the degeneration of the nerve cells, and laser treatment can be considered effective for certain kinds of neuropathy.

Despite all that, experts have found no conclusive evidence to prove that neuropathy is an absolute solution.

The dichotomy has primarily been because of certain differences like:

Types of Lasers used in studies and experiments

The small sample size not being enough for generalized results

The duration of treatment

The number of interventions

What Are the Different Types of Lasers Used in Neuropathy?

Even though several types of lasers are available, researchers usually have gone for three major kinds of laser treatments:

Diode Lasers Gallium Aluminum Arsenide Laser Helium-Neon Laser

The variation in therapeutic results is primarily because of the difference in wavelengths, as some researchers observed.

For instance, the wavelengths of the Gallium Aluminum Arsenide Laser have shorter wavelengths and can penetrate body tissues and stimulate the cells to produce the required effect.

Sometimes, the required effects can range from increased blood flow and removal of waste products to a lower pain threshold in nerves that relay the sense of pain.

Types of Neuropathy and their Required Laser Treatments

Below are some laser treatments to help improve neuropathy:

1. Peripheral Neuropathy

Peripheral neuropathy can cause pain, numbness in a specific body part, and a tingling sensation. Low-level laser therapy has been shown to reduce pain in cases of diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

According to a 2012 study conducted on a group of 30 people consisting of both men and women, they have shown to display results. One of the theories behind this result is that low-level lasers can expand blood circulation to smaller blood vessels.

In another study conducted in 2019 on a sample size of 40 patients, deep-tissue laser treatment has conclusively proven to be a game-changer for diabetic neuropathy in older patients. This treatment can also help regenerate nerve cells, and because of the longer wavelengths, it can penetrate the body deeply.

2. Optic Neuropathy

The damage to the nerves of the eyes is referred to as Optic Neuropathy. Glaucoma is one of the variants of optic neuropathy, and in this condition, people lose their vision slowly with age. Doctors often prescribe laser treatment as a remedy for glaucoma.

A 2020 study conducted on Glaucoma patients showed that traditional laser therapy and micropulse laser trabeculoplasty can both be the next steps in creating glaucoma. Still, the latter has demonstrated fewer side effects. Micropulse lasers benefit patients who cannot tolerate pressure spikes caused by traditional lasers.

3. Peripheral Somatosensory Neuropathy

Autistic people are often diagnosed with Peripheral Somatosensory Neuropathy, where their sensations of touch and pain are severely affected.

A 2017 review of 6 studies on low-level laser treatment showed a reduction in the loss of function to damaged nerves. Laser treatment can also improve sensory nerve cell function.

What Are the Advantages of Laser Therapy?

One of the biggest advantages of laser therapy is that it reduces the dependency on drugs. By eliminating the need for prescription drugs, it reduces the chance of overdoses and side effects.

A lot of patients avoid getting surgeries and other forms of therapy because of the fear of pain and post-therapy complications. Laser Therapy is known to be comfortable, and a lot of patients end up enjoying it.

The use cases of laser therapy are widespread, and it can attend to many diseases, such as Neuropathy, Arthritis, Tendonitis, and Bursitis, among others.

One of the major successes of this phenomenon is the fact that it can be customized, and the power and wavelength can be adjusted to accommodate diverse target groups.

Laser Treatment Against Traditional Methods

Below are two laser treatments against traditional methods: