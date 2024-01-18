Healing Crystals – Do They Work or Just Pretty to Look At?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

In turbulent times, many individuals have turned to tools that offer grounding and stress relief. It’s no surprise that alternative therapies like crystal healing have gained popularity worldwide.

The practice of using crystals for healing and manifestation has ancient origins, but in recent years, it has experienced a resurgence, partially because of celebrities publicly endorsing it. The accessibility of crystals through online shopping has contributed to its mainstream appeal. Social media has played a pivotal role in revitalizing this trend.

An increasing portion of the American population has experimented with various forms of complementary and integrative medicine. This encompasses a range of practices, such as acupuncture, massage therapy, yoga, tai chi, and even the utilization of healing crystals.

Chances are, you’ve encountered discussions and displays of these aesthetically pleasing stones either while out shopping or online. However, you might be unfamiliar with the potential benefits they might bring.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into crystal healing, what stones are commonly used and can be purchased, why you may want to use them, as well as the potential benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before making any changes to your daily health regimen.

What is Crystal Healing?

Crystals are naturally occurring stones distinguished by their distinct physical attributes, such as a specific atomic arrangement, which influences properties like light refraction and electrical charge. The practice of crystal healing focuses on these inherent qualities and their potential impact on the human body’s vibrational patterns, electrical charge, and overall functioning.

According to Jenelle Kim, a practitioner of Chinese medicine and the founder and formulator of JBK Wellness Labs, these vibrations and frequencies can be likened to “qi,” which represents the vital energy that comprises all living entities.

Commonly Used Crystals for Healing

Below are some commonly used healing crystals, along with their associated benefits:

Rose Quartz

Rose Quartz nurtures love and relationships, starting with self-love.

Amethyst

Amethyst offers protection and connects individuals to universal wisdom. It can also assist with managing insomnia and nightmares.

Citrine

Known as the stone of manifestation, Citrine is used to attract prosperity.

Black Tourmaline

Black Tourmaline is a highly protective crystal that absorbs negative energies. When used in conjunction with Smoky Quartz, it aids in grounding and stress reduction for both the body and the environment.

Clear Quartz

Clear quartz serves as a master teacher and energy amplifier. It harmonizes all the body’s chakras and possesses high vibrations that can facilitate elevated meditation states.

Why Use Healing Crystals?

Different kinds of crystals exist and they all have their own unique properties. Some people think they can help with mental, physical, and emotional healing, while others think is bogus or some sort of witchcraft.

Long ago, in places like Egypt, Greece, and China, people believed that crystals had special powers for healing. People who believe in crystal healing say these stones can bring good energy and eliminate bad energy in your body and mind. They think that certain crystals can make you sleep better, help you achieve your goals, and make reiki (a healing practice type) even better.

The Benefits of Healing Crystals

Below are some notable benefits of healing crystals that are backed by science:

1. Placebo effect

The placebo effect stands out as the primary and noticeable outcome of crystal healing. It’s often underestimated because it can make research outcomes unclear. Nonetheless, this effect is a valuable tool in both medical and wellness practices. It’s closely linked to one’s mindset, and believing in the process of healing, whether for physical or emotional issues, can yield numerous advantages.

An older study, although presented at conferences in 1999 and 2001 and not officially published in a peer-reviewed journal, proposed that any perceived healing benefits linked to crystals were likely due to the influence of suggestion.

2. The Piezoelectric effect

The Piezoelectric effect is a scientific concept that plays a role in explaining the principles of vibrational medicine. It’s the phenomenon where crystals can convert mechanical pressure into other forms of energy, like light, electricity, or sound, and then enhance it. This phenomenon is widely used in various materials, including microchips and batteries.

In crystal healing, this concept is applied to amplify the energies within a person’s body or their surroundings.

According to a 2008 study, quartz can create electric charge, similar to how it can start a fire or generate electricity. This Piezoelectric property of crystals plays a role in balancing electric currents and preventing equipment from malfunctioning.

Similarly, in the context of crystals and our bodies, they are believed to balance the frequency of electromagnetic currents within us.

3. Relief from anxiety and depression

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) acknowledges that complementary health practices like mindfulness and meditation can foster relaxation and offer advantages to individuals dealing with anxiety, depression, or the challenges of managing chronic conditions.

Depending on how crystals are utilized, individuals may experience similar benefits.