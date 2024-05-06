FDA’s Front-of-Package Warnings Won’t Solve America’s Obesity Crisis

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

In the ongoing battle against obesity, the FDA’s proposal to introduce health warnings on the front of food packaging appears, at first glance, to be a proactive step towards promoting healthier dietary choices. However, a deeper analysis reveals that such an initiative may fall short of addressing the root causes of the obesity epidemic in America.



Despite good intentions, the efficacy of this approach in significantly improving public health remains questionable. After all, we pay to see doctors who tell Americans every day that they are unhealthy and their lifestyle choices can lead them to an early grave, yet we still find ourselves at over 70% of American adults being deemed overweight.

So, can the FDA push for front-of-packaging warnings? Sure. Will it do much of anything? No, I don’t think it will do a single thing to change America’s obesity crisis.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into why I feel this way and some scenarios and opinions as to why the FDA will fail with front-of-packaging warnings.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

The FDA Will Fail with Front-of-Package Warnings

I’d like to think the FDA’s heart is in the right place, but what are we really doing here? Putting a Band-Aid over a bullet hole? It’s great that they want to put front-of-package warnings, but what about actually stopping the use of ingredients that are known to cause health issues?

Why are we still selling products with GMOs, colors, dyes, and other harmful ingredients? Why are they allowing pesticides to be in our foods? Why do they promote Big Pharma as if they are a savior when their products cause horrific side effects?

I have to question their intentions with front-of-package warnings, but deep down, I know it won’t change anything. People want what they want. It’s been said a million times how horrible McDonald’s is for people. But guess what? They still make billions of dollars every year because people want to eat their food.

So, you think front-of-package warnings are going to stop people? They don’t care! But let’s dive a little deeper into the topic below.

1. The Complexity of Obesity

Obesity is a multifaceted issue influenced by a bunch of factors, including genetics, socioeconomic status, cultural norms, and environmental cues. Simply slapping health warnings on food packages overlooks this complexity, reducing the problem to a simplistic cause-and-effect relationship between food consumption and health outcomes.

A warning isn’t going to stop people from the many other poor lifestyle choices or behaviors they’re making. Therefore, any changes made from front-of-package warnings would be minimal at best.

2. Consumer Behavior and Awareness

While health warnings might catch consumers’ attention momentarily, their long-term impact on behavior change is uncertain. Research suggests that individuals often overlook or disregard health-related information, especially when confronted with competing marketing messages or when making impulsive decisions.

Simply increasing awareness of unhealthy food choices does not necessarily translate into healthier dietary habits. Does the FDA think people are stupid? They know what they’re eating isn’t healthy. The real issue is the fact that knowing this, they don’t care and eat it anyway.

3. Influence of Marketing and Advertising

Food companies invest heavily in marketing strategies aimed at promoting their products, often emphasizing taste, convenience, and affordability over nutritional value. Therefore, health warnings, if implemented, might struggle to compete with these persuasive tactics used by such companies.

Moreover, the placement of warnings on the front of packages could inadvertently draw attention to products, inadvertently increasing their appeal. Sure, let’s make the front-of-package warnings draw people in. No company is going to make its packaging look horrible and uninteresting. They’re going to make the packaging look cool and eye-catching to make people want to pick up the product and make a purchase.

4. Role of Food Environment

Access to nutritious foods is essential for combating obesity. However, many communities, particularly those in low-income areas, lack access to fresh produce and healthier options. Even if available, we all know that the cost associated with healthy food is much higher than its unhealthy counterparts. So, if these families and communities can stretch their dollar further, you know that’s what they’re going to do (regardless of whether the food is a healthy choice or not).

Truth be told, improving the availability of nutritious foods in these areas would likely have a more substantial impact on public health than front-of-package warnings, but even so, they’d need to be priced more economically. This brings up a whole new topic of why the government doesn’t simply make unhealthy food more expensive to help nudge people into purchasing healthier options. That would make sense, right? But when does anything the government does make sense?

5. Need for Comprehensive Solutions

Tackling the obesity epidemic requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying factors contributing to unhealthy eating habits. This includes implementing policies to improve food access, promoting nutrition education and cooking skills, regulating food advertising targeted at children, and incentivizing food manufacturers to reformulate products to be healthier.

I look at this the same way I look at doctors prescribing medication rather than getting to the root cause of an issue. You’re not fixing the issue by adding front-of-package warnings. The solution would be to pass laws that prevent the use of unhealthy ingredients or in certain dosages where it causes an issue.

6. Unintended Consequences

Introducing health warnings on food packaging may also have unintended consequences. For instance, it could stigmatize certain foods or perpetuate guilt and shame around eating, potentially exacerbating disordered eating behaviors or negative attitudes toward food.

Additionally, it might create a false sense of security among consumers, leading them to believe that choosing products without warnings guarantees a healthy diet. As we know, not everyone is going to follow guidelines and will do whatever they can to fly under the radar without getting caught or called out.

Front-of-Package Warnings Are Completely Worthless

While the FDA’s proposal to mandate health warnings on the front of food packaging is well-intentioned, it is unlikely to do much of anything for America’s obesity crisis. Real progress requires a multifaceted approach that addresses the complex interplay of factors influencing dietary behaviors, lifestyle, socioeconomic issues, and much more.

Instead of relying on front-of-package warnings, policymakers should focus on implementing policies that promote equal access to healthy and nutrient-dense foods, empower consumers with education and support, and hold food manufacturers accountable for producing healthier products. Only through comprehensive and evidence-based strategies can we hope to create lasting improvements in public health and combat the obesity epidemic.