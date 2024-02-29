Are There Benefits of Drinking Milk Daily?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

It’s time for trendy superfoods and expensive supplements to take a break! There’s a humble drink that has been around for centuries and can provide numerous health benefits without breaking the bank. Yes, we’re talking about drinking milk! From promoting bone health to boosting your energy levels, drinking a glass of milk every day can do wonders for your body.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into drinking milk and the benefits you can experience by pouring yourself a glass every day.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before changing your nutrition plan.

5 Benefits of Drinking Milk

Drinking milk is quite a debated topic in the world of nutrition, so you might wonder if it is healthy or harmful. Some people like the fact that it’s high in protein, while others will complain about the fat content. So, what are the actual benefits?

Below are five science-backed health benefits of drinking milk so you can decide if it’s the right choice for you.

1. Milk is beneficial for bone health

Drinking milk is an excellent way to support and maintain healthy bones. Milk is a rich source of calcium, a mineral that is essential for building and maintaining strong bones. When we drink milk, our bodies absorb calcium, which helps to strengthen our bones and teeth. In fact, our bones store 99% of the calcium in our bodies, making it crucial to consume enough calcium in our diets to keep them healthy.

Research has linked milk and dairy consumption to a lower risk of osteoporosis and fractures, particularly in older adults. Evidence also suggests that increasing protein intake may help protect against bone loss, particularly in women with low dietary calcium intake.

2. Milk enhances muscle growth

Milk is a good source of protein as it provides 8g per cup. Protein is important for repairing body tissues and increasing or preserving lean muscle mass. A diet that includes enough amounts of protein can improve wound healing and may lead to an increase in muscle mass. It may also help in weight loss, but more studies are needed to confirm.

Milk contains two major proteins: casein and whey. Both are beneficial for building lean muscle mass and reducing body fat. Casein protein is slow-digesting, providing a steady supply of amino acids to the body over several hours, making it ideal for supporting muscle growth and recovery. On the other hand, whey protein is quickly absorbed by the body and is particularly effective for stimulating muscle protein synthesis, which is the process that leads to muscle growth.

In addition, both casein and whey protein have been shown to aid in weight loss by promoting satiety and reducing overall calorie intake.

3. Milk reduces the risk of obesity

There have been many studies that show milk intake can lead to a lower risk of obesity. This benefit has also been linked with whole milk, which makes it more interesting. Milk contains various components that make it a weight loss drink and prevent weight gain. Because of its high-protein content, it helps you to feel full for hours.

According to a study, 145 three-year-old Latino children consumed full-fat milk, which was linked with a lower risk of obesity. Another study involving more than 18,000 middle-aged and elderly women found that consuming high-fat dairy products was linked to lower weight gain and a reduced risk of obesity.

4. Promotes brain health

A research team at the KU Medical Center has discovered that consuming three cups of dairy milk per day can increase the brain’s level of glutathione (GSH), a potent antioxidant that may help protect against age-related damage and diseases. As we age, our bodies become more susceptible to oxidative stress, a process that occurs when free radicals and other reactive molecules accumulate and cause damage to cells and tissues.

Glutathione is one of the body’s most powerful antioxidants, and it plays a critical role in protecting cells from this type of damage. The findings of this study suggest that regular milk consumption may be an easy and effective way to boost brain health and protect against age-related cognitive decline.

5. Milk may protect against chronic diseases

A 2016 journal article published in Food and Nutrition Research reviewed the scientific evidence from various studies on the health effects of milk and dairy products. The authors, who were based in Europe, found that the available evidence suggests that consuming dairy products is linked to a lower risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, as well as several types of cancer, including colon, bladder, gastric, and breast cancers. Their analysis also revealed very few reported cases of adverse effects.

This indicates that consuming milk and dairy products as part of a balanced diet may have numerous health benefits with minimal risks. However, it’s important to note that individual dietary needs and preferences may vary, and consulting a healthcare professional is recommended before making any significant changes to your diet.