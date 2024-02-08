Apple Vision Pro Is KILLING People At Gyms…

The Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary marvel of engineering. It can do things that we could of only ever dreamed of. It has sold over 200,000 units in the first week at a price tag of near $4000 and they are flying off shelves faster than they can stock them. People have been using them while doing everything and now even at the gyms for bodybuilding and exercise/fitness. Is this dangerous or can it actually help someone achieve there goals? This is a deep dive into this situation.

