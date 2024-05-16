8 Spices for Healthy Joints You Should Be Using

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Spices are kitchen staples, adding flavor and heat to dishes. Besides making dishes tastier, some spices might help ease joint pain. Why wouldn’t someone want to include spices for healthy joints when the application is so simple?

Certain spices have the ability to reduce inflammation, which is helpful for conditions like arthritis. It is crucial to have the best joint health for overall well-being, impacting mobility and quality of life.

To achieve and maintain healthy joints, you have to adhere to proper nutrition, regular exercise, and a balanced lifestyle.

In this article, we will dive deeper into eight specific spices for healthy joints that you should include in your nutrition plan daily.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting an exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any supplements to your current regimen.

Why Do You Need to Make Your Joints Stronger?

Joints, the connectors between bones, are crucial for movement and are supported by ligaments and cartilage. But what if they could be even better?

Supplements designed for joint health, enriched with the power of certain spices like ginger, garlic, turmeric, and more, provide essential nutrients to maintain joint strength and functionality.

They can promote not just movement but also comfortable and unrestricted movement, a true game-changer for your joint health.

Let’s look at some spices for healthy joints.

Spices That Are Good for Your Joints

For ages, herbs and spices have been praised for their flavor and health benefits.

Some popular options, like garlic, ginseng, and chamomile, are celebrated for their medicinal properties, while others, such as oregano, paprika, cardamom, and allspice, are valued primarily for their culinary contributions.

However, some herbs and spices are known for their ability to support comfortable movement and joint health.

1. Ginger

Ginger, a staple in Asian medicine and cuisine for centuries, is renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Research highlights its ability to suppress inflammatory molecules known as leukotrienes and synthesize prostaglandins, which are hormone-like substances linked to pain and inflammation.

In a study involving 70 patients with rheumatoid arthritis, those who consumed 1,500 milligrams (mg) of ginger powder daily for 12 weeks experienced potential improvements in RA symptoms, possibly influenced by changes in gene expression.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric, with its vibrant color and distinctive flavor, contains curcumin, an active compound known for its antioxidant properties that support overall health.

This spice also helps promote a healthy inflammatory response, which can improve joint flexibility and comfort.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, various human trials have shown that turmeric provides a beneficial anti-inflammatory effect, resulting in reduced joint pain and swelling.

3. Cat’s claw

A study in 2020 discovered that supplementing with cat’s claw, combined with other supplements, could potentially enhance pain relief and joint function in individuals with knee or hip osteoarthritis.

Another study conducted in 2019 concluded that while Uncaria tomentosa (cat’s claw) is likely safe for consumption, it does not possess anti-inflammatory properties.

Generally, cat’s claw is considered safe when consumed in small amounts.

4. Thyme

Thyme, a fragrant herb known for its strong antioxidant properties, has a rich culinary history as a flavor enhancer.

Research suggests that thyme contains anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, potentially offering therapeutic benefits for rheumatoid arthritis.

In fact, a study found that thyme was the most commonly used herbal medicine among individuals with RA.

5. White mulberry

White mulberry (Morus alba), native to China and India, has garnered attention for its potential health benefits.

Studies have explored the leaves, bark, and fruits of the white mulberry tree, revealing compounds that promote a healthy inflammatory response and support joint comfort.

In dietary supplements aimed at promoting healthy joint cartilage and function, white mulberry root extract is occasionally blended with other plant extracts such as cutch tree and Chinese skullcap.

6. Garlic

Garlic is a beloved ingredient in cooking for many, whether powdered, chopped fresh, or roasted, because of its delicious flavor and anti-inflammatory properties.

One key reason for garlic’s anti-inflammatory properties is its antioxidant content.

A 2020 review highlighted how these antioxidants can reduce the effects of harmful free radicals, which contribute to inflammation through cellular damage.

Garlic, which belongs to the Allium vegetable family, contains compounds that may protect against inflammation-based conditions like osteoarthritis.

These compounds function by inhibiting pro-inflammatory cytokines, effectively fighting inflammation as it arises.

7. Green tea

Green tea, which has been quite popular in Asian culture for centuries, is packed with polyphenols, antioxidant-rich compounds known to combat inflammation and protect joints.

Additionally, these substances can balance immune responses, potentially relieving arthritis symptoms.

In a study on rats with arthritis, green tea extract had shown superior anti-inflammatory effects compared to black tea.

8. Cinnamon

If you enjoy adding a dash of cinnamon to your desserts, you’d be happy to know that this spice boasts remarkable therapeutic potential. Cinnamon is a potent ingredient, brimming with antioxidants, surpassing even garlic in antioxidant activity.

A study from 2018 revealed that cinnamon may effectively reduce inflammation and inflammatory markers in individuals with rheumatoid arthritis.

Furthermore, research from 2015 demonstrated its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects in rats. Cinnamon’s anti-inflammatory properties are also shown to reduce swelling often associated with joint pain.