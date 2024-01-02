7 Mental and Physical Health Benefits of Lemongrass Tea

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Have you ever tried lemongrass tea before? If not, you’re missing out on some great health benefits.

In this article, we will dive deeper into the potential advantages and benefits of lemongrass tea while examining the substantiated evidence that backs its claims. If you’re looking for mental and physical health benefits, you’re going to love what lemongrass tea can do for you.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before making any changes to your nutrition plan.

What is Lemongrass?

Lemon grass (Cymbopogon citratus), also known as citronella, is a tall grass-like ingredient renowned in Southeast Asian cuisine. Its aromatic lower stalks and bulbs lend a fresh, lemony essence to dishes spanning from marinades and curries to teas and broths.

Beyond its culinary charm, lemongrass and essential oil have been popular in traditional medicine, with some scientifically backed benefits. Notably, among the 55 lemongrass species, the East Indian and West Indian variations stand out for culinary application.

7 Health Benefits of Lemongrass Tea

Lemongrass has some compounds like chlorogenic acid, isoorientin, and swertiajaponin that are good at battling this inflammation.

Inflammation is linked to lots of health problems like pain and heart disease. So, drinking lemongrass tea might be a nice idea to add to your diet.

Below are seven benefits of lemongrass tea.

1. Helps to reduce anxiety

Anxiety is that uneasy feeling related to stress and fear of the unknown. Fret not, as you can find its remedy in a soothing cup of lemongrass tea. Picture this… whether you’re facing a nerve-wracking job interview or grappling with the demands of a taxing workday, anxiety might kick in. In such moments, the calming properties of lemongrass, containing anxiety-reducing compounds like myrcene, citral, limonene, and nerol, come to the rescue.

The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center even suggests that simply catching a whiff of lemongrass aroma might provide relief for those battling anxiety.

2. Antioxidant properties

According to a study featured in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry, lemongrass boasts a collection of antioxidants that play a pivotal role in neutralizing harmful free radicals within the body, potentially preventing diseases. Among the noteworthy antioxidants are chlorogenic acid, isoorientin, and swertiajaponin.

These antioxidants might contribute to safeguarding the proper functioning of cells within the coronary arteries, helping to stay away from potential dysfunction.

3. Antimicrobial properties

The potential of lemongrass tea in addressing oral infections and cavities lies in its antimicrobial qualities. A 2012 study conducted in a controlled environment (in vitro) and published by the National Institutes of Health revealed that lemongrass essential oil displayed effective antimicrobial properties against Streptococcus mutans bacteria, a major culprit behind tooth decay.

Building on this, more research indicated a potential connection between lemongrass oil and silver ions, showing a combined action against various bacteria and fungi when tested in laboratory settings.

4. Helps in digestion

Drinking lemongrass tea offers a cooling effect that helps regulate body temperature and promotes a more efficient digestion process post-meal. Moreover, this tea holds the potential to improve a spectrum of stomach-related issues, including constipation, indigestion, cramps, and unsettled stomachs.

According to a study by the National Institutes of Health, it was pointed out that lemongrass tea is a valuable remedy for gastric ulcers, as it can shield the stomach lining from harm induced by substances like aspirin and ethanol.

5. Boosts metabolism

Lemongrass tea can help elevate your metabolism, consequently contributing to weight management goals. By enhancing the digestive process, regulating metabolic activities, and expediting calorie expenditure, lemongrass tea emerges as a potential ally in weight loss endeavors.

According to a study featured in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition back in 2013 highlighted the influence of polyphenols present in natural plant compounds and the caffeine content within the tea. This combination was shown to promote energy utilization and enhance the breakdown of fatty acids within the body, thus showcasing the potential benefits of lemongrass tea in aiding weight loss aspirations.

6. It may reduce the risk of cancer

The presence of citral in lemongrass is believed to possess significant anti-cancer potential, particularly against specific types of cancer cells. Lemongrass contains various elements that contribute to its anti-cancer properties, working either by inducing direct cell death or by bolstering the immune system’s capacity to combat cancer independently.

In some cases, lemongrass tea is employed as a supplementary therapy alongside chemotherapy and radiation. However, it’s crucial to emphasize that such use should be conducted only under the careful supervision of an oncologist, ensuring safe and effective integration into cancer treatment regimens.

7. Boosts oral health

In numerous regions where the lemongrass plant naturally thrives, a common practice involves chewing on lemongrass stalks to promote dental well-being and achieve a refreshing mouth sensation.

Supporting this traditional knowledge, a study featured in the Food Chemistry journal affirmed these effects. Investigating a selection of 12 herbs, the researchers discovered that lemongrass herbal extracts exhibited notable prowess in suppressing bacterial growth within laboratory samples. The study specifically focused on bacteria known to contribute to oral cavities, including Streptococcus sanguinis, further underscoring lemongrass’s potential role in maintaining oral health.