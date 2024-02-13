7 Health Benefits of Guava Juice You Need to Know

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Guavas, the tropical trees originating in Central America, have long been overlooked amidst the popularity of fruits like mangoes and apples. However, these humble, oval-shaped fruits, with their light green or yellow skin and edible seeds, can be made into guava juice and pack a nutritional punch that is nothing short of extraordinary.

Guava leaves are also used as herbal tea, while leaf extracts are used in various supplements. What sets guavas apart is their exceptional nutrient content, including high levels of antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium, and fiber.

In this article, we’ll dive deeper and discuss the lesser-known world of guava juice and explore the potential benefits it offers.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before making any changes to your nutrition program.

The Nutritional Value of Guava Juice

Guava fruit is a nutritious and healthy food that is rich in many important nutrients. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, below are the nutritional values of 100 grams of raw guava fruit:

Calories: 68 kcal

Carbohydrates: 14.32 g

Fat: 0.95 g

Sugars: 8.92 g

Potassium: 417 mg

Vitamin C: 228.3 mg

Dietary fiber: 5.4 g

Vitamin A: 624 iu

The Health Benefits of Guava Juice

Guava, a tropical fruit, is a nutritional powerhouse with numerous health benefits. It contains more vitamin C than oranges and is rich in various antioxidants.

Below are some potential benefits of guava juice:

It may improve digestion

Guava is quite rich in fiber, a vital nutrient known for its positive impact on digestion. Fiber has demonstrated its ability to both firm up and soften stool, which can reduce symptoms of both diarrhea and constipation.

Moreover, there are studies that suggest that guava leaf extract holds promise for promoting digestive well-being. Research shows that it might reduce the severity and duration of diarrhea.

Furthermore, several studies have highlighted the antimicrobial properties of guava leaf extract. This suggests that it can effectively combat harmful microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract, potentially preventing episodes of diarrhea.

Maintains blood sugar levels

Consuming fiber-rich diets reduces the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes by slowing down the emptying of the stomach and the absorption of glucose in the intestines. This effectively manages blood sugar levels and prevents sudden spikes.

According to a study, guava leaf extract may enhance hypoglycemia and glucose metabolism in those with type 2 diabetes. The study demonstrated that type 2 diabetic rats with long-term feedings of either ethanol or aqueous extract of guava leaves had significantly reduced blood sugar levels and increased insulin levels.

It may boost heart health

Some experts suggest that the antioxidants and vitamins found in guava leaves might help protect your heart from harm caused by free radicals. The extra potassium and soluble fiber in guavas might also help make your heart healthier.

Furthermore, guava leaf extract is associated with reduced blood pressure, decreased “bad” LDL cholesterol, and an elevation in “good” HDL cholesterol. Given that elevated blood pressure and high LDL cholesterol levels are linked to a heightened risk of heart disease and stroke, using guava leaf extract may offer significant benefits.

A 12-week examination with 120 participants showed that consuming ripe guava before meals resulted in an overall decrease in blood pressure by 8–9 points, a decrease in total cholesterol by 9.9%, and a boost in “good” HDL cholesterol by 8%.

Rejuvenates skin

Guava juice is packed with many minerals, vitamins, and nutrients that work wonders for your skin. It helps renew your skin and gives it a healthy glow. The antioxidants in guava juice also help keep your skin looking young by fighting off harmful free radicals. Also, it can make your skin tone look more even and enhance its radiance.

May help in the treatment of cancer

Guava leaf extract could potentially have a part to play in treating cancer.

According to a study conducted in 2014, which involved test tubes, animals, and computer simulations, it hinted that the extract might have the ability to slow down the growth of cancer cells. The researchers think this could happen because the compounds in guava leaves act similarly to selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs). SERMs are a type of medication that doctors use to treat cancer. Their job is to stop cancer cells from multiplying.

Good for eye health

Guavas are rich in vitamin A, which is crucial for keeping your eyes healthy. It plays a role in preventing cataracts and macular degeneration, and it also helps protect your eye cells from aging.

May help reduce painful menstruation symptoms

A lot of women go through dysmenorrhea, which involves painful menstruation symptoms like stomach cramps.

In a study involving 197 women who had painful symptoms, it was discovered that taking 6 mg of guava leaf extract daily led to decreased pain intensity. Surprisingly, it seemed to be even more effective than certain pain relievers.