6 Natural and Home Remedies for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Dealing with the discomfort of carpal tunnel syndrome can turn everyday tasks into challenges. From struggling to button a shirt due to numb hands to the pain of typing, which slows down email responses, it can get really difficult. Even your favorite hobbies, like knitting or cooking, may become difficult.

However, there’s hope. There are some effective home remedies that can provide relief for carpal tunnel symptoms.

In this article, we’ll dive into some simple yet effective strategies to manage these symptoms at home.

That said, if symptoms persist or worsen, it’s important to consult with a hand specialist for further evaluation and treatment options.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor if you feel you suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome.

What Is Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?

Carpal tunnel syndrome happens when the median nerve, which goes from the armpit through the arm, wrist, and hand, becomes compressed or entrapped in the carpal tunnel — a narrow passageway in the wrist. Alongside the median nerve, nine tendons connecting to the fingers also pass through this tunnel.

There are various factors that can lead to carpal tunnel syndrome. Repetitive tasks causing inflammation or swelling of the finger tendons can compress the nerve. Also, conditions like arthritis, wrist injuries, or any issue affecting the carpal tunnel space can contribute to symptoms such as numbness, pain, and discomfort.

Natural and Home Remedies for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Here are some natural home remedies that can reduce carpal tunnel syndrome.

1. Make some lifestyle adjustments

Finding relief from carpal tunnel syndrome can be as simple as making adjustments to your daily routine. These adjustments vary for each individual, as the causes and triggers of CTS differ from person to person.

Below are some basic changes that may help relieve symptoms:

Modify your work tasks to be more wrist-friendly : Reduce or break up hand-focused activities during work hours. For desk workers, adjusting the height of your keyboard and mouse can be beneficial.

: Reduce or break up hand-focused activities during work hours. For desk workers, adjusting the height of your keyboard and mouse can be beneficial. Be mindful of your wrist positioning during tasks : Avoid straining your wrists while typing, texting, or engaging in hand-related activities. Try to keep your wrists in a neutral position whenever feasible.

: Avoid straining your wrists while typing, texting, or engaging in hand-related activities. Try to keep your wrists in a neutral position whenever feasible. Take regular breaks: Cutting back on activities that aggravate your symptoms, such as lifting weights, knitting, or using wrist-stressing tools, can provide significant relief from CTS discomfort.

2. Wear braces around your wrist

Maintaining a straight wrist alignment during sleep is crucial, particularly for individuals dealing with carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS).

To achieve this, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons strongly recommends wearing a brace or splint at night. This device helps prevent the wrists from bending, thus reducing pressure on the nerve within the carpal tunnel.

Wearing a splint during the day while engaging in activities that exacerbate symptoms may also be beneficial.

As per a report, the research supports the efficacy of splinting in immobilizing the wrist in a neutral position.

Additionally, a 2009 study underscores the positive impact of using a hand brace or wrist splint in alleviating CTS symptoms.

3. Cold therapy

For immediate relief from inflammation and numbness associated with CTS, applying a cold compress can be effective. The cold temperature helps reduce pain by numbing the affected area and relieving swelling and inflammation.

A 2015 study suggests that the use of a cold compress may help reduce compression of the carpal ligament and nerve associated with CTS.

Furthermore, cold therapy has been found beneficial for individuals who have undergone carpal tunnel surgery.

4. Acupuncture and acupressure

Acupuncture and acupressure both target specific body points to relieve pain linked with carpal tunnel syndrome. Acupuncture involves the use of tiny needles to stimulate these points, while acupressure uses massage techniques.

Both of them have shown promise in providing relief from carpal tunnel symptoms.

In a small study, acupuncture demonstrated superior efficacy compared to placebo, splinting, and B vitamin supplementation in relieving symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome.

Similarly, a small double-blind, randomized, controlled clinical trial found that acupressure was effective in reducing the severity of carpal tunnel symptoms and improving hand function.

5. Castor oil

Castor oil is a potent remedy for addressing carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS), with properties that combat inflammation, reduce pain, and promote the restoration of normal wrist function.

The main component responsible for these therapeutic effects is ricinoleic acid (RA), found in castor oil. This compound demonstrates analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, making it effective against CTS symptoms.

6. Yoga

Yoga can relieve carpal tunnel discomfort by promoting balance and reducing inflammation. You should go for gentle poses targeting the arms and upper back, like cat-cow and seated twist.

Remember to practice mindfully, avoiding strain on the wrists.