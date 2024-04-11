6 Black Seed Oil Health Benefits You Should Know

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Black seed oil comes from the seeds of the black cumin plant, which carries a rich history dating back centuries in traditional Ayurvedic medicine. Despite its ancient roots, this health-supportive herb, unfortunately, remains relatively unknown here in the United States.

Had people looked a little deeper into black seed oil, they would have understood the many health benefits it possesses and could sway them to include it in their daily nutrition.

Native to Africa and Southwest Asia, the plant, scientifically known as N. Sativa, has been used for its medicinal uses since ancient times, which are even mentioned in religious texts like the Bible.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about black seed oil and the many benefits you can experience through its use.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak to your doctor before making any changes to your nutrition program or adding new supplements into your current regimen.

What is Black Seed Oil?

Deep within the Buttercup family (Ranunculaceae) lies a remarkable plant known as black seed (Nigella sativa). Often referred to as black cumin seed or black caraway seed, it stands distinct from its relatives, cumin and caraway. With its small, delicate flowers and slender leaves, this shrub produces fruits containing numerous tiny black seeds.

Black seed is both wild-grown and cultivated in regions of northern Southeastern Asia, Africa, Turkey, and the Middle East. For centuries, the seeds and extracts of Nigella sativa have been valued in traditional medicine for their multiple healing properties.

From easing joint discomfort to addressing various skin conditions, its anti-inflammatory effects have earned it a revered status. Serving as a shield against oxidative stress and harmful free radicals, these properties are now being studied for their potential in treating metabolic disorders and obesity.

The Many Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil

There are many health benefits of black seed oil, but below, you will find the most important ones.

1. Weight loss

There’s some science backing the weight loss claims associated with black seed oil. A study conducted a systematic review of the literature on plants with anti-obesity properties. Surprisingly, oil from black cumin seed emerged as one of the most effective natural remedies for weight management.

Another study from 2015 found that participants who received black seed oil, as opposed to the placebo, experienced significant weight loss and further reductions in waist circumference when combined with a low-calorie diet.

According to a 2021 study on rats fed a high-fat diet, black seed oil could play a significant role in reducing body weight and insulin resistance.

2. Helps in wound healing

Black seed oil can also accelerate the process of wound healing. The precise scientific reason behind this is still unknown, but researchers have put into theory that it might be linked to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of thymoquinone.

In addition, black seed oil increases collagen formation, which along with its cosmetic benefits, helps in wound healing.

3. Skin health

Black seed oil’s anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects make it a potential remedy for dermatological conditions like psoriasis, eczema, vitiligo, and acne.

For eczema, a study comparing black seed oil with topical steroid medication and over-the-counter cream showed similar effectiveness in treating and reducing the severity of symptoms.

According to a study, psoriasis patients treated with a plant-based topical combination, including black seed oil, showed promising results.

In a small study, Vitiligo patients experienced statistically significant repigmentation when treated with a topical cream containing black seed oil, particularly in areas like the hands, face, and genital regions.

Acne sufferers may benefit from black seed oil’s antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. A study found that a lotion containing 10% black seed oil reduced breakouts for 58% of participants over two months, with no reported side effects.

4. Liver and kidney health

The antioxidant properties of black seed oil offer protective benefits for both the liver and kidneys. Thymoquinone, a key component, helps reduce oxidative stress by balancing free radicals and antioxidants in the body.

Oxidative stress is linked to liver issues like alcoholic liver disease, cirrhosis, and hepatitis, as well as kidney problems such as chronic kidney disease and toxicity.

A 2019 study suggests that black seed oil could aid in reducing kidney stone size and eliminating them from the body.

5. Hair health

Black seed oil offers a range of benefits for hair health, making it a popular choice in natural skincare routines.

Containing nigellone, known for its antihistamine properties, black seed oil may help combat hair loss caused by conditions like androgenic alopecia or alopecia areata.

Its antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties contribute to overall scalp health, reducing issues like dandruff and dryness while promoting healthier hair growth.

6. Diabetes

According to research, black seed oil shows promise for individuals with type 2 diabetes. A 2017 review found that participants experienced a decrease in fasting blood glucose levels after consuming black seed oil in various forms, alongside their regular diabetes management regimen.

Similarly, a 2020 study observed significant reductions in fasting blood glucose levels in participants who took black seed oil capsules compared to those who received a placebo.