5 Things You Should Know About Hip Circle Bands

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you’re a dude reading this, you may already be turned off by the title of this article. But that said, you, of all people, should pay attention because women have already figured out the importance of hip circle bands.

Your glutes, often underestimated, play a crucial role beyond just aesthetic purposes. A robust and shapely bum isn’t just about looks — it’s integral for maintaining body balance, executing everyday movements, and preventing falls and injuries. Comprising the gluteus maximus, medius, and minimus, these muscles work in tandem to ensure smooth walking and running, reducing the risk of tripping or balance issues.

Given the pivotal role of glutes, you might wonder how to strengthen them for enduring benefits. Here’s where hip circle bands enter — a valuable tool to enhance your glute workouts efficiently and effectively.

Sure, squats are great and all, but if you want a little extra work for your rear, hip circle bands may be the ticket you want punched.

In this article, we’ll dive deeper into hip circle bands and why using them is important for your glutes.

Disclaimer: It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program.

What are Hip Circle Bands?

Hip circle bands aren’t just about the thickness — they are made of a soft elastic fabric with a non-slip grip inside to stop them from sliding and causing discomfort.

These bands, also known as hip circles, do more than just look good. When used right, they give extra support and resistance, helping tone and shape your legs, hips, glutes, ankles, and calves. These bands not only target your hip abductors but also assist in maintaining proper knee positioning and stabilizing your body for an improved workout posture.

Incorporating these bands into exercises like squats, donkey kicks, and glute bridge thrusts not only adds resistance but also activates your core muscles. This comprehensive engagement ensures a complete lower body workout, allowing you to overcome any muscle growth plateaus and achieve optimal results.

How Do Hip Circle Bands Work?

Hip bands work by adding resistance to your exercises, intensifying the effort your muscles have to put in. When you incorporate hip bands into movements like squats, donkey kicks, or glute bridge thrusts, the bands create extra tension, particularly targeting the hip abductors. This added resistance not only challenges and strengthens the targeted muscles but also engages your core as it works to stabilize your body during the exercises.

Hip circle bands improve the effectiveness of your workouts, helping you break through plateaus and achieve more significant gains in your lower body strength and muscle tone.

5 Benefits of Hip Circle Bands

Hip circles, despite their simplicity, offer extensive benefits that make them a staple in many athletes’ lower body workouts. Their effectiveness is the reason why athletes put these resistance bands into every lower body training session. Here are some of its benefits:

1. Prevents injury

One of the primary reasons we advocate for hip circles is injury prevention. Properly warming up with a hip circle before moving heavy weights can significantly reduce the risk of injury.

This device is exceptionally effective in activating lower body muscles, ensuring that you engage the right muscles during each movement. It’s about training hard but, more importantly, training more competent, and that’s exactly what the hip circle helps you achieve.

2. Improves exercise efficiency

Including hip circle bands in your regular workouts takes things up a notch, involving more muscles at the same time. Unlike regular weights, these bands provide extra tension, making your muscles work harder. This increased effort means your workouts become more efficient and effective.

3. Improves overall hip strength

We often overlook our hips, especially for men, yet their strength is pivotal for optimum performance in running, jumping, and overall lower body strength. Strong hips help move force from the lower to the upper body, preventing injuries not just at the hips but also in the lower back and knees.

Hip circle bands emerge as the ideal tool to strengthen all hip movements, engaging the glutes for stabilization. These bands are versatile and suitable for bodyweight exercises or added resistance during free weight, smith machine, or leg press workouts.

4. It helps maintain good form

Using hip circle bands during squats, deadlifts, and hip thrusts ensures your legs stay consistently engaged, improving your form. People often face issues, especially with heavier weights, where their knees tend to move in or out due to activation issues.

Hip circle bands address this by requiring you to maintain pressure, prevent injuries, and support better gains. It’s a simple yet effective way to enhance your workout and achieve more significant results.

5. Isolates glute training

For powerlifters, glute muscles play a crucial role in squats and deadlifts. While traditional glute exercises may become routine and less challenging over time, using hip circle bands is an intelligent move.

These bands add resistance, improving the focus on the glutes. It’s an effective strategy for progressively overloading familiar exercises without altering the movement or the sets and reps, ensuring consistent growth and strength development in the glute muscles.