5 Things to Consider When It Comes to Conditioning

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

The fitness industry is full of buzzwords. When we think we understand one, another one pops up, leaving us to do some online research. Conditioning is a word that seems to be thrown out there, but several people are getting confused.

You have bodybuilders talking about their conditioning, which is totally different from conditioning as it relates to training. This article is NOT going to get into bodybuilding conditioning – we’ll save that for another article.

So, what exactly is body conditioning? It’s a term often used to describe various types of training and sometimes the name of specific fitness classes. But is body conditioning really the revolutionary method for achieving top-notch physical fitness? Or is it another way to talk about the exercises we’re already familiar with?

To answer all your questions, let’s learn more about body conditioning.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into conditioning and how it comes into play with your training and results.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program.

What is Body Conditioning?

Body conditioning involves exercises designed to improve overall physical fitness, focusing on full-body movements rather than isolated exercises. It aims to boost both strength and cardiovascular health for improved general fitness rather than solely targeting muscle growth.

While body conditioning can contribute to muscle development, its emphasis lies more on functional fitness. Most importantly, it comprises cardiovascular activities that enhance aerobic capacity, muscular endurance, and flexibility.

The Various Types of Body Conditioning

The term “conditioning” in fitness can be used in various contexts, indicating the specific area of improvement. For instance, “strength and conditioning” workouts focus on strength training while also testing muscular endurance. These routines typically involve fewer cardio and flexibility exercises and focus more on resistance training to enhance muscle strength.

On the other hand, “aerobic conditioning” emphasizes improving aerobic fitness through workouts that elevate heart rate and induce heavy breathing. These sessions involve sustained activity at a consistent intensity level rather than short bursts, leading to increased endurance. Be prepared to break a sweat during aerobic conditioning workouts.

Things You Should Know About Body Conditioning

Body conditioning involves a variety of exercises and activities aimed at improving overall physical fitness and stamina. These routines are popular among athletes for enhancing performance in their respective sports, as they help burn fat and sculpt muscles.

Before starting a body conditioning program, it’s essential to consider a few key points, which I’ve listed out below.

1. Customize your conditioning approach

Before starting a new conditioning regimen, it’s important to customize your approach to your specific objectives and personal context. Conditioning is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor; it’s highly individualized. Therefore, taking the time to ask yourself pertinent questions is crucial.

What are you conditioning for? Whether it’s sports performance, general fitness, or rehabilitation — clarifying your goal is key.

What is your training history?

Any past injuries or limitations?

By understanding your motivations and constraints, you can design a conditioning program that is effective, sustainable, and tailored to your needs. This personalized approach increases the likelihood of success and ensures that you’re working towards outcomes that matter most to you.

2. Be well organized

It is very important to organize body conditioning exercises carefully. When combining various exercises in a single session, proper execution is essential. Some exercises require repetition, while others demand extended durations.

It’s crucial to recognize that certain exercises, such as kettlebell movements, must be performed without relocating.

On the other hand, exercises like medicine ball drills benefit from multiple repetitions.

Seeking guidance from an experienced trainer can greatly enhance your exercise routine, ensuring proper form and maximizing effectiveness. With thoughtful planning and expert guidance, you can optimize your body conditioning regimen for optimal results.

3. Importance of the right duration, intensity, and recovery time

Your body conditioning training program should carefully outline the duration, intensity, and recovery intervals between efforts to effectively target the desired energy systems and get your conditioning objectives specific to your sport or goals.

The duration and intensity of each effort determine the primary energy system engaged. For fitness enthusiasts, aligning goals such as muscle gain or weight loss helps direct training toward specific energy systems.

Recovery duration significantly impacts the ability for repeated efforts and the extent of energy system contribution. About two-thirds of recovery occurs within the initial one-third of the recovery period.

The appropriate recovery time varies based on your specific goal. For achieving the fastest 100-meter sprint time, longer recovery intervals (up to 15 minutes) are preferable. Meanwhile, for enhancing conditioning in activities like basketball, shorter recovery periods of around 30 seconds may suffice, depending on the effort’s intensity and duration.

4. Reduce the use of machines

Contrary to popular belief, relying heavily on machines for fitness isn’t necessary. In fact, minimizing machine usage and incorporating more free weight or bodyweight exercises can be highly beneficial for body conditioning.

Exercises like planks, squats, and push-ups, which require minimal equipment, are particularly effective for improving overall fitness levels.

5. Hips and arms workout

Often, arms and hips are overlooked in body conditioning routines, but incorporating exercises to target these areas is crucial for overall fitness. Including exercises that tone and trim the hips and arms not only enhances aesthetics but also contributes to whole-body conditioning.