5 Health Benefits of Corn Silk You’ve Never Heard Of

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Imagine standing in your kitchen, husking ears of corn for dinner. As you peel back the green layers, those pesky silky threads (corn silk) cling to the cob, your fingers, and even sneak into your teeth when you finally get to eat it. Like most people, your first instinct might be to discard them without a second thought. However, you’re about to discover a centuries-old tradition that sees corn silk in an entirely different light.

Native Americans, as well as people in China, Turkey, and various other countries, have long regarded corn silk as more than just an annoyance. They’ve harnessed its herbal power for medicinal purposes. Today, as the popularity of corn silk and products like corn silk tea and supplements continues to rise, it’s time to reconsider this humble (but sometimes annoying) byproduct of corn.

In this article, we will dive deeper and discuss important reasons why you might want to save, rather than trash, corn silk the next time you’re husking corn.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before making any changes to your nutrition program.

What is Corn Silk?

When you look at an ear of corn, it’s made up of four parts: the outer green layer, the golden silky strings (that’s the corn silk), the juicy corn kernels we eat, and a middle stalk.

Most people think the corn silk is just there to protect the corn, and there’s nothing special about it. But that’s not true, corn silk is pretty healthy and useful as it contains vitamins like B, C, and K, and minerals like calcium and potassium. You can keep it dry or wet, and it still has all these great nutrients in it.

So, the next time you’re husking corn, you might want to save that corn silk instead of throwing it away. It’s more useful than you think!

5 Health Benefits of Corn Silk

While there’s only a little human research on corn silk, some studies, mostly on animals, hint at its potential health benefits.

Below are some possible benefits of corn silk:

It may help treat hypertension

Compared to relying solely on hypertension medications and conventional remedies, combining corn silk tea with anti-hypertensive drugs has shown to be a more effective strategy for reducing blood pressure. This advantage can be attributed to the accessibility of corn silk, which sets it apart from other anti-hypertensive medications.

Scientific studies further underscore the potent anti-hypertensive potential of corn silk tea, especially when infused with the zesty essence of lemon. By simply adding a slice of lemon to your corn silk tea, you can enjoy a flavorful and effective approach to managing your blood pressure, all within the comforting sip of this wholesome beverage.

May reduce blood sugar

Corn silk extracts have played a significant role in both Native American and traditional Chinese medicine when it comes to managing diabetes. Research suggests that these extracts can contribute to reducing blood sugar levels and potentially offer protection against complications associated with diabetes, such as neuropathy, as shown in one study.

Other research findings point to the ability of corn silk extracts to slow down the absorption of starchy foods within the body, thus helping to prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.

May help with the treatment of UTI

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are a common health concern for many individuals, and corn silk can be a simple and natural way to reduce inflammation when dealing with a UTI.

Corn silk serves as a protective coating for the lining of the urinary tract, reducing irritation. Drinking corn silk tea can effectively soothe the inflamed bladder and urinary tract.

Moreover, corn silk tea promotes increased urination, which aids in preventing the buildup of harmful bacteria in the urinary tract. It can also be beneficial for soothing an irritated prostate gland. Corn silk offers a gentle and accessible remedy for managing UTIs and promoting urinary health.

It may reduce cholesterol

Corn silk’s potential to lower cholesterol levels is noteworthy, as supported by research. One study on mice demonstrated that corn silk extract led to substantial reductions in both total cholesterol and LDL (bad) cholesterol while simultaneously increasing HDL (good) cholesterol levels.

Another study involving mice on a high-fat diet showed that those supplemented with corn silk experienced a significant decrease in total cholesterol compared to those without the supplement.

