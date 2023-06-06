What is This Poppi Soda Craze All About?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

More and more people are looking for food and beverage items that not only taste great but are better alternatives when compared to the things they’re currently consuming. In a “hold my beer” instance, Poppi Soda was created.

Now, before you run out to your local grocer to buy Poppi Soda on a whim or jump on Amazon to fill up your cart with the various flavors. Let’s dive a little deeper into Poppi Soda and look into what the craze is all about.

With its unique blend of natural ingredients and creative flavors, Poppi Soda has gained popularity as a healthier alternative to regular soda. Some people even prefer it over a diet soda or zero-calorie option.

In this article, we will look at exactly what Poppi Soda is, the benefits it has to offer, and its overall status as a healthy beverage alternative.

What is Poppi Soda?

If you’ve been on social media or looking at trending posts and articles, it’s hard to miss someone talking about Poppi Soda. But what exactly is Poppi Soda?

Poppi Soda is a carbonated beverage that distinguishes itself from the competition by using natural ingredients and flavorful combinations. It is crafted using a base of sparkling water, apple cider vinegar, and a proprietary blend of real fruit juices.

Now, before your head tilts sideways, wondering how anything can taste good with apple cider vinegar in it, let us keep going because this unique blend of ingredients creates a tangy and effervescent experience that is actually both satisfying and invigorating.

The ingredients in Poppi Soda are carefully selected to ensure a delightful taste while providing many potential health benefits that I’ll touch on shortly.

Each bottle contains a medley of antioxidant-rich fruit juices like apple, orange, grape, and pineapple. These juices enhance the flavor profile and provide essential vitamins and minerals.

However, the star ingredient of Poppi Soda is the thing you probably question the most for being in the beverage — apple cider vinegar. This ancient remedy has gained recognition for its potential health benefits, including improved digestion, increased satiety, and regulation of blood sugar levels. Many health-conscious individuals are already supplementing with apple cider vinegar, so it shouldn’t “weird” too many people out. Including apple cider vinegar adds a distinctive tartness to the beverage while contributing to its overall nutritional value.

What are the Benefits of Poppi Soda?

The beverage market seems to have a new player entering almost daily. You have healthy tea brands, mushroom coffee, various sparkling water beverages — the list goes on and on. Each brand and product touts some sort of health benefit and the reason behind why you should throw away all your soda and stock your refrigerator with their product. Well, Poppi Soda has some benefits of its own.

Poppi Soda offers a range of potential benefits, making it an attractive option for health-conscious consumers, such as:

1. Digestive Support

Apple cider vinegar, a key ingredient in Poppi Soda, has long been associated with promoting healthy digestion. It may aid in relieving bloating, indigestion, and even the occasional heartburn. The natural probiotics found in apple cider vinegar also support a healthy gut microbiome, which plays a key role in not only digestion and absorption but also the immune system.

2. Antioxidant Boost

Poppi Soda uses a combination of real fruit juices that provide a refreshing source of free radical-fighting antioxidants. These powerful compounds help protect the body against oxidative stress, reducing the risk of chronic diseases and supporting overall health and well-being.

3. Hydration with Flavor

Unlike many sodas and even hydration beverages, Poppi Soda contains no added sugars or artificial sweeteners. It offers a hydrating option that is both flavorful and guilt-free that can easily fit into your nutrition plan and help you feel more satiated throughout the day. Opting for Poppi Soda can quench your thirst without compromising your health goals.

4. Vitamin and Mineral Content

The inclusion of real fruit juices in Poppi Soda ensures a natural infusion of essential vitamins and minerals to help you reach your recommended daily intake. These nutrients play a vital role in supporting various bodily functions, including immune health, energy production, and tissue repair.

5. Low-Calorie Alternative

Poppi Soda is specifically crafted to be a low-calorie beverage option. With approximately 5 to 20 calories per serving (depending on the flavor), it provides an excellent choice for those looking to manage their calorie intake without sacrificing taste.

Is Poppi Soda a Healthy Alternative to Regular Soda?

Ok, that could quite possibly be the worst question ever. After all, regular soda has no health benefits, and you should immediately discontinue drinking it if you’re currently hooked on it.

That being said, compared to regular sodas loaded with unhealthy sugar, artificial flavors, and artificial sweeteners, Poppi Soda is the perfect swap when looking for a healthier alternative.

Here’s why you should make the swap to Poppi Soda if you’re currently drinking soda or other sugary beverages throughout the day:

Reduced Sugar Content

Poppi Soda contains no added sugars, relying on the natural sweetness of fruit juices and the tartness of apple cider vinegar. What this does is significantly reduces the overall sugar content, helping curb your sugar intake and minimize the associated health risks.

Natural Ingredients

Poppi Soda is crafted using only natural ingredients, avoiding artificial additives and preservatives commonly found in regular sodas. By embracing whole foods, it offers you a more wholesome and nourishing option.

Digestive Benefits

Including apple cider vinegar in Poppi Soda provides potential digestive benefits, aiding gut health, digestion, and immunity. Having apple cider vinegar as one of the main ingredients sets it apart from regular sodas, which often go in the opposite direction as they commonly contribute to digestive discomfort due to their high sugar and artificial ingredient content.

Transparent Labeling

Poppi Soda prides itself on transparent labeling, clearly listing all the ingredients used. This allows consumers to make better and more informed choices based on their dietary preferences and restrictions.