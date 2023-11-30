What is Rutin? 7 Health Benefits of This Powerful Flavonoid

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you’ve never heard of rutin before, you’re not alone. Rutin is one of the most potent flavonoids and is abundantly found in numerous plants, fruits, and vegetables. This remarkable compound is renowned for its robust antioxidant properties, which can help combat inflammation and protect heart and brain health. Additionally, rutin has been associated with reducing bruising and relieving various vein-related issues.

In this article, we will dive deeper into the world of rutin, exploring the foods that contain rutin, potential side effects, and a bunch of benefits it offers.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before making any changes to your nutrition plan or supplement regimen.

What is Rutin?

Rutin, also known as vitamin P and rutoside, is a bioflavonoid that can be found in some foods, such as apples, most citrus fruits, figs, green tea, and buckwheat.

Similar to all flavonoids, it has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. It has been used as a medicine to strengthen blood vessels, lower cholesterol, improve blood circulation, and relieve arthritis symptoms.

Rutin also has the potential ability to promote collagen production and help the body use vitamin C properly. The name comes from the plant Ruta graveolens, which also has this phytonutrient.

7 Health Benefits of Rutin

Rutin has a bunch of health benefits when consumed regularly. Below are seven of the health benefits generally associated with rutin:

1. It boosts heart health

According to a 2018 animal study published in Experimental and Therapeutic Medicine, it was revealed that rutin administration reduced the size of dead tissue in the hearts of pigs with coronary heart disease, improved blood circulation, and inhibited urine protein concentration. Furthermore, a 2014 animal study published in Human & Experimental Toxicology demonstrated that rutin and quercetin, when combined, were more effective than Nifedipine (a medication used for hypertension and chest pain) in reducing cardiovascular effects caused by a high-salt diet.

2. It helps blood circulation

Rutin has been employed as a traditional remedy to enhance circulation for centuries. It is believed that rutin possesses the ability to strengthen and enhance the flexibility of blood vessels, including arteries and capillaries. The strengthening of blood vessels can positively impact overall health, potentially alleviating conditions such as bruises, spider veins, and varicose veins.

Moreover, evidence suggests that rutin can be beneficial in the treatment of hemorrhoids, which are characterized by swollen veins, as well as in post-surgical recovery following hemorrhoid removal. By exploring the potential of rutin, individuals may discover a natural solution to improve vascular health and address related ailments.

3. Relieves arthritis symptoms

Animal studies have provided compelling evidence regarding the anti-inflammatory properties of rutin, positioning it as a potential natural remedy for arthritis. Researchers in Russia discovered that rutin effectively reduced the excessive production of free radicals associated with rheumatoid arthritis, suggesting its usefulness as a supportive pharmaceutical agent.

Furthermore, a 2017 laboratory study published in Pharmacology demonstrated that rutin not only enhanced tissue formation over the joint surface but also mitigated cartilage and bone erosion while reducing inflammation. These findings indicate that rutin may possess a protective effect against rheumatoid arthritis, offering hope for individuals seeking alternative approaches to manage this debilitating condition.

4. It may prevent blood clots

According to research, rutin can prevent blood clot formation in some animals. This shows that rutin may decrease the risk of blood clots. Preventing blood clots can reduce your chances of creating life-threatening conditions such as heart attacks, pulmonary embolisms, stroke, and deep vein thrombosis.

5. It reduces arthritis pain

Rutin, a powerful antioxidant, has shown promising potential as a natural treatment for arthritis based on animal studies. Notably, researchers in Russia discovered that rutin effectively reduced the excessive production of free radicals associated with rheumatoid arthritis, suggesting its value as a supporting pharmaceutical agent.

In line with these findings, a 2017 laboratory study published in Pharmacology demonstrated that rutin not only enhanced tissue formation over the joint’s surface but also improved cartilage and bone erosion while reducing inflammation. These results imply that rutin may have a protective effect against rheumatoid arthritis, offering hope for individuals seeking alternative approaches to manage this condition.

6. It may lower cholesterol

Multiple studies provide compelling evidence supporting the potential of rutin in lowering LDL cholesterol levels. In a particular study, individuals with diabetes and a history of hypertension were administered a daily dose of 500 milligrams (mg) of rutin. The researchers observed a significant decrease in plasma LDL cholesterol levels among the participants. This beneficial effect is believed to be attributed to the antioxidant properties of rutin.

7. It could reduce signs of aging

Rutin is commonly found in various skincare products due to its purported anti-aging properties. It is believed to have the potential to reduce wrinkles and enhance skin elasticity, offering benefits for aging skin. In a clinical trial, a rutin-based topical cream increased skin elasticity, reduced wrinkles, stimulated collagen production, and protected against skin cell oxidative damage.