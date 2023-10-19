by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Prune juice might not be the first drink that comes to mind when thinking of healthy beverages, but don’t let its reputation fool you. This delicious and nutritious drink offers much more than just its unique flavor. Derived from dried plums, prune juice is packed with an array of essential vitamins and minerals that can benefit your overall health.

Not only can it promote digestive health and relieve constipation, but prune juice also offers numerous other often overlooked benefits. From supporting bone health to reducing inflammation, this drink is a versatile addition to any diet.

In this article, we’ll dive deeper and explore five fantastic benefits of prune juice that you probably didn’t know about and how this drink can enhance your overall health and wellness. So, get ready to discover all the amazing things that this drink can do for you!

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is recommended that you speak to your doctor before making any changes to your current nutrition plan.

5 Benefits of Prune Juice

Prune juice is a sweet and tasty beverage and offers a wide range of potential health benefits you might not be aware of. Here are five of them:

1. Prune juice prevents constipation

Prune juice is often lauded for its ability to relieve constipation, and for good reason. This sweet beverage is rich in dietary fiber, a crucial component for promoting bowel regularity. However, what sets prunes apart from other fiber-rich fruits and vegetables is their high sorbitol content, an indigestible carbohydrate that aids in moving things along in the digestive system.

Prunes also contain diphenyl isatin, a natural laxative that helps stimulate gut contractions and promote regular bowel movements. Together, these three powerful ingredients make prunes and their juice a highly effective option for relieving constipation and supporting digestive health.

A 2018 study found that individuals with low fiber intake who consumed either 80g or 120g of prunes daily experienced significant improvements in bowel regularity. Specifically, these individuals had higher stool weight and passed stool more frequently compared to those who did not consume prunes. This study underscores the powerful impact that prunes can have on digestive health, particularly in individuals with inadequate fiber intake.

2. It may reduce the risk of high blood pressure

Prune juice is high in potassium, a mineral that our body requires to do various things. It helps to maintain normal fluid levels in cells, balance sodium levels in our blood, contract muscles, and maintain healthy blood pressure.

According to studies, potassium-rich foods can help decrease blood pressure in people with hypertension. A 2010 study also found that people who consumed prune or prune juice had lower blood pressure and a reduced risk of hypertension.

3. A good source of iron

Anemia happens when our body does not have enough healthy RBCs (red blood cells), which iron helps to produce. Shortness of breath, fatigue, and irritability are all symptoms of mind anemia. If you have any of those symptoms, you should consider going to a doctor and consuming food that has iron in it. Prune juice is one such food that offers a good source of iron.

Depending on what is causing your skin deficiency, eating various iron-containing foods may help you to get prevent and cure it. A ¼-cup serving of prunes has 0.37mg of iron, which offers just 2% of the Daily Value (DV). A cup of prune juice contains 3mg or 17% of the DV, making it an excellent iron source.

4. It may be good for your bone health

One of the minerals present in prune is boron, which our body needs to build and maintain bones. As a matter of fact, this mineral is also used to treat bone diseases like osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

As per a 2016 animal study, it was found that prunes can decrease the effect of radiation on bone marrow. That could help prevent bone density loss. Two more studies in 2016 and 2017 found that prune juice could help combat bone density loss in postmenopausal women.

5. Reduces cholesterol levels

Plaque, a substance that forms when fat and cholesterol accumulate in the arteries, can lead to atherosclerosis — a condition characterized by narrowed arteries. This plaque build-up can have severe consequences if left untreated, including an increased risk of heart failure, stroke, and heart attack. To reduce the risk of atherosclerosis, it’s important to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle and consume foods that support cardiovascular health.

According to research, dried prunes can help reduce the development of atherosclerosis. Prune juice may help lower cholesterol levels due to its high levels of pectin, a type of fiber found in prunes. A study found that consuming a daily portion of 50-100g of prunes may lower certain risk factors for cardiovascular disease, including cholesterol levels and signs of inflammation, in postmenopausal women.