Top 5 Ways to Naturally & Easily Boost HGH Levels

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Do you know that 1 in 4,000-10,000 youngsters have a growth hormone deficiency that is causing them to not look their age? As time passes, they continue to look older. And no, I’m not saying that in a nice way if that’s how you took it. Most people are looking old AF if you ask me, and they’re only in their 30s. I mean, how do you look 65, and you’re only 31? It’s because you haven’t been paying attention to your hormones, and you need to boost HGH levels.

Here’s the unfortunate news: as they age, most people can watch their HGH die off. HGH levels are taking a nosedive, and it’s making people age quickly. Therefore, you need to boost HGH levels in order to regain your youth and continue to look young if you’re only in your 20s and want to keep that youthful, muscular look.

I can hear the screams already… “Matt, you can’t just go out and purchase HGH and start injecting yourself.” You’re correct. So, why not naturally boost HGH levels instead?

Why Should You Care to Boost HGH Levels?

The human body is like a complex machine that is capable of performing amazing tasks. But for proper growth and functioning, you need to maintain healthy growth hormone levels, as it is responsible for various bodily processes, including growth and development, energy production, and more.

Most people struggle to maintain a healthy HGH level, preventing them from reaching their full potential and leading to various health issues. However, lucky for you, there are various ways to boost HGH levels naturally.

From lifestyle changes to diet and supplements, you can take advantage of various ways to boost HGH levels, and it’s not difficult at all.

In this article, we are going to take a deeper dive into what HGH is, why it’s important, and how you can naturally boost HGH levels.

What is Human Growth Hormone?

HGH is an important hormone produced by the pituitary gland. It plays an important role in the growth process of children. Moreover, it supports metabolism and boosts muscle growth, as per studies.

A low HGH level can decrease quality of life, lead to fat gain, and increase the risk of various diseases. And this is why it is so vital to maintain an optimal level of HGH in the body.

But how do you accomplish this without injectables? Well, you may not be able to depending on your body, and you may need to seek out the advice of a medical professional or your doctor. But there are a few ways that you can actually boost HGH levels naturally.

5 Ways to Naturally Boost HGH Levels

Below are five ways to naturally and easily boost HGH levels in the body:

1. Reduce body fat

Belly fat and HGH production are directly linked, as per research.

People with high levels of belly fat are likely to have low HGH production, which means more chances of health-related issues.

An old study shows that GH treatment helps to decrease body fat in people with GH deficiency. A review supporting this shows that GH is good for people with obesity.

Of course, losing belly fat requires a good bit of effort, but once done, you can definitively see how quickly it optimizes your HGH level and improves overall health.

2. Intermittent fasting

Fasting provides various health-related benefits, one of which is the ability to boost HGH levels.

A study on 47 people shows that the level of HGH increased 5x during fasting for around 24 hours. Various other studies also show an increase in HGH secretion after fasting for 2-5 days.

Intermittent fasting can affect the level of HGH in two ways. Firstly, by decreasing body fat, which increases HGH production. Secondly, it keeps the insulin level low, as the spikes can disrupt GH levels.

3. Cut down on your sugar intake

Research has shown that insulin spikes may affect the release of HGH.

As per a study on people with obesity, an increase in sugar levels can lead to a lower growth hormone level. So, reducing the intake can help boost HGH levels.

Apart from directly affecting insulin levels, too high of a sugar intake has been shown to lead to obesity, which can ultimately affect HGH levels.

What you eat ultimately affects your overall health, hormones, and, most importantly, growth hormone. So, it is crucial to keep a check on your sugar intake and aim to achieve a balanced diet.

4. Improve sleep pattern

Getting proper sleep is essential for the overall growth and development of the body.

Studies show that HGH is released in pulses while sleeping. So, when you don’t get enough sleep, there’s a reduction in the amount of HGH your body produces.

And this is why getting proper deep sleep is one of the best ways to boost your body’s HGH production. Basically, you should try to aim for at least 7 hours of quality sleep as an adult.

5. Aerobics

Exercise is one of the best ways to boost the HGH level. However, it completely depends upon the intensity and type of exercise.

Research shows that high-intensity exercise can boost HGH levels, but even moderate-intensity exercise is also beneficial.

In short, exercise helps optimize hormone function and decrease body fat, which can help boost HGH levels.