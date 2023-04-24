The Many Health Benefits of Using Beetroot Daily

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Fruits and vegetables are best known for the positive effects they offer when it comes to your health. From supplementing your body with various vitamins and minerals to detoxification, they can help in various other ways as well. Many people look at these items and specifically look for what are deemed “superfoods.” And one such superfood that we need to discuss is beetroot.



Beetroot is one of the most vibrant and versatile vegetables that offers uncountable health-related benefits. From improving athletic performance to reducing blood pressure, incorporating this nutritious item can help in many ways. In addition to its pop of color, it is best known for its flavor, aroma, and taste.

Are you wondering how to consume beetroot? Well, you can simply cut and have it in the form of salad, mix and drink it as juice, or prepare it into a refreshing smoothie. There are numerous ways in which you can consume beetroot. And you would want to get more creative after discovering the health-boosting properties this vibrant red vegetable offers. So, let’s check them out.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before including beetroot in your nutrition plan to ensure it will not interact with anything you may currently be taking or prescribed.

The Health Benefits of Beetroot

Below, you will find some of the benefits associated with using beetroot as part of your nutrition and supplement regimen.

1. Packed with nutrients

When it comes to nutrients, beetroot has an excellent profile. It contains all the vitamins and minerals that your body needs.

Next, they are rich in folate, which is important for heart health and plays a key role in growth and development. Apart from that, it contains manganese, which helps in boosting bone health, improves brain function, and more.

Finally, when it comes to energy production and synthesis of neurotransmitters, you will be amazed to know that beetroot is high in copper, which can help with the same.

2. Fights inflammation

Are you wondering the reason behind the vivid red color of the beets? That’s because of the presence of Betalains! Betalains consist of betaxanthins (yellow) and betacyanins (red).

Betalains have various anti-inflammatory properties that can help to fight against inflammation and reduce the risk of various heart diseases, obesity, and some forms of cancer.

A study shows that consuming 250 ml of beetroot juice for around two weeks helps to reduce inflammation, including the TNF-a (tumor necrosis factor alpha) and CRP (C-reactive protein).

3. Improves athletic performance

If you are an athlete looking to enhance your performance, it’s time to add beetroot to your nutrition plan.

Now, you might be thinking, why? Well, check this out.

As per studies, various nitrates like the ones present in beetroot help in enhancing athletic performance. It is because nitrates improve the efficiency of mitochondria which helps in the production of energy in the cells.

According to a review, beetroot also improves endurance by boosting cardiorespiratory performance and increasing efficiency.

Want to boost your performance in the gym? Consume beetroot a couple of hours before your training session.

4. Improves digestive health

Beetroot is a great source of fiber. A cup of beetroot has around 3.4 grams of fiber.

But how does it help? Well, as per various studies, fiber promotes digestive health, which helps to protect against various digestive problems like constipation and diverticulitis.

In addition to that, fiber can reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including colon cancer, type-2 diabetes, and more.

5. Supports brain health

With age, the cognitive and mental condition starts declining, which can increase the risk of neurodegenerative disorders.

Are you wondering how brain health is linked to beetroot?

Nitrates in the beetroot helps dilate blood vessels (vasodilation) and increase blood flow. This, in turn, improves brain function, as per studies. Beets improve the flow of blood to the frontal lobe of the brain, which is associated with higher-level thinking.

These same nitrates are great for helping increase muscle pumps as well when resistance training. The blood more easily enters the muscles and causes them to temporarily swell when engorged with blood.

Another study on people with type-2 diabetes showed that the reaction time during cognitive function was 4% faster in people who consumed 250ml of beetroot juice daily.

6. Anti-cancer properties

Do you know beetroot contains various compounds with cancer-fighting properties like ferulic acid, caffeic acid, betaine, and more?

Test tube studies show that beetroot extract can slow down cancer cell growth. Another study shows that a high blood level of betaine helps lower the risk of developing cancer.

How to Consume Beetroot

Want to make the most out of your beetroot? Here are a few tips: