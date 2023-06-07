The Importance and Health Benefits of Grapeseed Oil

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Grapeseed oil is one of the most overlooked oils on the market. New to the beauty industry and rarely talked about, this light-textured oil is similar to olive oil in its nutritional value and sheer versatility. As the name suggests, this oil comes from grape seeds, which are byproducts of the winemaking process.

There are not a lot of key nutrients in grapeseed oil, however, it does have some ingredients which are beneficial for your health. Grapeseed oil contains omega-6 fatty acids and is high in polyunsaturated fatty acids, which helps with various health benefits.

Grapeseed oil is a natural remedy for aging skin and hair. It is rich in antioxidants that can help slow down the aging process.

In this article, we will look at what grapeseed oil is as well as its health benefits.

Nutritional Value of Grapeseed Oil

The following is what you’ll find one tablespoon of grapeseed oil:

Total fat: 14 grams

Calories: 120

Calories from fat: 122

Trans fat: 0 grams

Saturated fat: 1 gram

Protein: 0 grams

Sugars: 0 grams

Total carbohydrates: 0 grams

Sodium: 0 grams

Cholesterol: 0 milligrams

It also has nutrients and minerals such as polyunsaturated fatty acids, linoleic acid, omega-6 fatty acids, phenolic antioxidants, and vitamin E.

The Health Benefits of Grapeseed Oil

The following are some of the most important health benefits of grapeseed oil:

1. Treats skin acne outbreaks

Grapeseed oil contains high amounts of linoleic acid, an omega-6 fatty acid that helps treat acne outbreaks. Linoleic acid helps reduce inflammation in the body, which may help prevent the formation of pimples and blackheads.

2. Grapeseed oil makes skin more elastic

The linoleic acid in grapeseed oil makes it an excellent moisturizer for your skin. It helps to keep dry skin hydrated and smooth, which results in a radiant glow. If you have blemishes or acne on your face, grapeseed oil may help to reduce the appearance of scars and other marks left behind by the breakouts.

Research has shown that grapeseed oil improves skin moisture, the ability to bounce back, and softness.

3. Reduces risk of heart disease

The high levels of vitamin E in grapeseed oil promote antioxidant properties and contribute to the reduction of damaged cells from the free radicals in your body. This prevention helps protect against heart diseases and some cancers.

Replacing food with high saturated fat levels with those that contain polyunsaturated fats has also been shown to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

4. Prevent premature aging

Vitamin E is another essential nutrient found in grapeseed oil, and it plays a vital role in preventing premature aging by slowing down free radical damage that occurs inside our cells when exposed to sunlight or other radiation sources (including cigarette smoke).

Vitamin E also protects against stroke by preventing plaque build-up in blood vessels that supply oxygen to the brain during stress or injury.

5. Grapeseed oil evens out skin tone

Grapeseed oil contains a strong antioxidant ingredient called proanthocyanidin. This compound has been shown to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation (brown spots) by inhibiting enzymes that break down melanin.

Taking grapeseed oil orally can improve symptoms of melasma, which is a hyperpigmentation of the skin.

6. Reduces inflammation

Inflammation is one of the leading causes of acne breakouts, as well as wrinkles, redness, and other signs of aging. Grapeseed oil contains linoleic acid, which is known for its ability to fight inflammation. Linoleic acid is also found in soybean oil, another popular carrier oil for essential oils like lavender or peppermint.

According to a review, the phytosterols (a type of molecule in plants) in grape seeds may help control our skin’s inflammatory response. This can be helpful for those with inflammatory disorders like rosacea or eczema.

7. It boosts collagen

Grapeseed oil also contains vitamin E, which is known for its antioxidant properties and ability to boost collagen production in your skin.

Collagen keeps your skin looking youthful and supple by supporting healthy cell regeneration — but as you age, it becomes less effective at doing so unless you increase its production through supplementation or topical application of vitamin E products like grapeseed oil.

8. Protects your skin from sun damage

The antioxidants in grapeseed oil protect your skin from free radical damage caused by UV rays from the sun. These free radicals cause cellular damage that leads to premature aging of skin cells and wrinkles on the face.

One review shows that grapeseed oil helps to protect your skin from the UV rays that cause full damage.