The Health Benefits Associated with Consuming Shatavari

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Are you struggling with irregular periods or low libido? Or are you looking to boost immunity and improve your overall reproductive health? Then, Shatavari can be your go-to herb!



Just like ashwagandha is known as the “King of Ayurvedic Herbs,” Shatavari is considered the “Queen of Ayurvedic Herbs.”

Shatavari, also known as Asparagus Racemosus, belongs to the Asparagus family. It is one of the most powerful and rejuvenating herbs that has been used for centuries in Indian Ayurvedic medicine. The herb is well-known for promoting fertility and treating hormonal imbalances. Apart from that, the magical herb is also known for various health-related benefits.

In this article, we will dive deep into how Shatavari can help improve your overall health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before including Shatavari in your nutrition plan to ensure it will not interact with anything you may currently be taking or prescribed.

The Health Benefits of Shatavari

Below, you will find some of the benefits associated with using Shatavari as part of your nutrition and supplement regimen.

1. Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties

Shatavari has antioxidant properties that help prevent free radical cell damage and also fight against oxidative stress. It is additionally high in saponins, which have antioxidant abilities.

As per a study, an antioxidant called Racemofuran was identified in the Shatavari root. This also has anti-inflammatory properties. So, Shatavari helps to manage and reduce inflammation without any digestive side effects.

2. Boosts immune system

If you are looking for a supplement to boost your immune system, Shatavari can help! It has been used by Ayurvedic practitioners to help treat various infectious diseases.

According to a study, animals who were treated with Shatavari root extract showed an increase in antibodies to a strain of whooping cough. Plus, they had a faster recovery and an improvement in overall health.

3. Improves female reproductive health

Shatavari is a female-friendly herb that can support a female at every stage of life. Studies show that the herb is known to improve conditions like PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) and hormonal imbalances.

Shatavari contains saponins that aid with regulating estrogen. This, in turn, helps control menstrual cycles, eases menstrual cramps, manages PMS, and controls blood loss.

4. Boosts milk production in females

If you are breastfeeding or pregnant, Shatavari can prove to be your best friend. Why? Well, if you are lactating, Shatavari can boost the secretion of milk. Apart from healing the new mother, it also helps to improve the production of breastmilk, which is essential for newborns.

5. Acts as diuretic

Regular consumption of Shatavari can improve the frequency of urination, as it is a natural diuretic. Diuretics help get rid of excess fluid and are often recommended for people with heart failure to remove excess fluid. However, prescription diuretics may cause some serious side effects.

In addition to that, Shatavari also helps to fight against UTIs (urinary tract infections). Plus, it also helps in maintaining the health of the urinary bladder and reducing kidney stones.

6. Treats anxiety

Shatavari is also known to fight against anxiety and depression. As per the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, around 16.1 million American adults are affected by depressive disorder every year.

Shatavari has been used in Ayurveda to treat depressive symptoms. As per a study, it has antidepressant abilities that impact neurotransmitters in the brain and are associated with depression.

How to Consume Shatavari?

There’s no standardized dose of Shatavari because of a lack of proper research.

Shatavari is available in the form of tablets, capsules, powder, or liquid. A typical dose of Shatavari tablets is 500 mg once or twice per day, and for liquid extract, it is 30 drops mixed with water around 1-3 times per day.

As per the Journal of American Herbalists Guild, here are doses of Shatavari that can help to prevent kidney stones:

You can either consume 4-5 ml of Shatavari root tincture 3 times a day.

Or you can prepare tea with 1 tsp of Shatavari powder and 8 ounces of water and consume it twice a day.

Possible Side Effects of Shatavari

As per research, Shatavari is considered to be safe for use, even during pregnancy. However, if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, it is recommended to consult a doctor before consuming Shatavari.

Regarding potential side effects, there are various reports regarding allergic reactions in people who consumed Shatavari. To be more accurate, it’s best to avoid Shatavari altogether if you are allergic to asparagus. Plus, if you see any symptoms like rashes, itchy eyes or skin, difficulty in breathing, faster heart rate, or dizziness, consult a doctor immediately.

Apart from that, Shatavari has a diuretic effect, so you should not take it with other diuretic herbs like Furosemide. It may also lower blood sugar levels, so people with diabetes need to take note if they plan on using Shatavari. If you are taking any medicines to lower your blood sugar level (such as insulin), avoid using Shatavari.