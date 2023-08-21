Old School Beef Liver Tablets: Should You Use Them?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Bodybuilders and athletes have used old-school beef liver tablets for over half a century. During the Golden Era of bodybuilding, liver tablets were a staple supplement. Legendary bodybuilding trainer Vince GiRonda used to prescribe beef liver tablets to his clients to help them gain more strength. Since then, the world has seemingly forgotten about beef liver tablets. But now, as more people are diving deeper and seeing the benefits of beef liver tablets, the market has caught up to the hype once again.



In this article, we are going to take a deeper dive into beef liver tablets and why you may want to add them to your supplement regimen.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before adding any supplements to your current regimen.

Why Would You Want Beef Liver Tablets?

First off, why are we calling beef liver tablets old school? As mentioned above, beef liver tablets were a part of the golden period of bodybuilding, where they gained much popularity. That said, many people seem to have forgotten their roots.

Back in the day when hunting, ancient warriors used to eat the liver of a fresh kill. They believed that it had magical characteristics and made them more powerful. While it may sound far-fetched, science proves that your strength, endurance, and vitality can improve significantly when you consume liver.

Desiccated beef liver tablets have been used by bodybuilders and powerlifters for decades to improve strength, enhance appetite, reduce recovery times, and support liver function. Liver is rich in amino acids, vitamins, minerals, nucleic acids, lipotropic, antioxidants, and cytochrome P450. It’s also an effective blood builder and a great source of heme iron, which is highly bioavailable and can increase the absorption rate by over 35%.

The Many Benefits of Beef Liver Tablets

Beef liver tablets are highly beneficial and can be used daily, just like multivitamin supplements. You can experience many benefits from taking beef liver tablets. Here are some of the notable benefits:

1. Better workouts

Beef liver tabs are a supplement that can greatly enhance workout performance, particularly during a cutting phase when calories are restricted, and you’re in a deficit. They are effective in maintaining high training intensity and preventing muscle loss.

Users report feeling powerful during workouts and are able to complete multiple repetitions without slowing down or stopping. The energy boost provided by beef liver tablets is notable, as it doesn’t come with unpleasant side effects such as jitters, tingles, or crashes that are often associated with pre-workout supplements or anything containing heavy stimulants.

2. Builds muscles

Studies and research have shown that desiccated beef liver tablets are an excellent source of highly bio-available protein, containing a complete amino acid profile. These amino acids are the essential “building blocks” necessary for cellular repair, growth, and healing in the body.

In fact, muscle development is not possible without an adequate supply of amino acids. It is important to note that the completeness of the amino acid profile is crucial, as an incomplete profile can significantly reduce the effectiveness of the protein, rendering it inferior to options containing a full spectrum of amino acids.

Beef liver tablets can provide a comparable amount of complete protein high in branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) as most amino acid capsules found on the market. Consistently taking beef liver tablets throughout the day can help maintain a positive nitrogen balance, which is essential for protein synthesis. Additionally, desiccated beef liver tablets tend to be more cost-effective than many of the amino acid supplements available.

3. Faster recovery

Did you know that the liver is the only organ that has the capability to regenerate itself? So, when your liver is damaged or severed, it can grow back. People have had a part of their liver removed, and it was able to grow fully back to its original size. The same stuff that makes the liver regenerate helps you to build muscle.

The fact is, you embody the important properties of the food you eat. Taking beef liver tablets can increase muscle growth post-workout and decreases delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS). It’s high nutrient density and bioavailability make it an excellent source of protein, vitamins, and minerals that are essential for repairing and rebuilding muscles. The high amounts of vitamin B12 and iron found in beef liver are particularly beneficial for athletes, as they help to boost energy levels and reduce fatigue.

Athletes may experience faster recovery times and improved performance by incorporating beef liver tablets into their diet.

4. Improve immunity

Desiccated beef liver tablets are a great source of vitamin A, which is essential for maintaining good vision, promoting organ health, and boosting immunity.

Vitamin A obtained from food sources like desiccated beef liver tablets has also been linked to a reduced risk of developing certain chronic diseases. Adequate intake of vitamin A is crucial for maintaining healthy eyesight, particularly in conditions like night blindness, presbyopia, and macular degeneration.

Additionally, vitamin A from natural sources is less likely to cause an overdose as it has been found that desiccated beef liver tablets are a safe and reliable way to obtain this vital nutrient.