Low-Carb Snacks to Satisfy Your Hunger for Hours

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

When you love snacking, there is one thing that you probably struggle to limit, and that is refined carbs. Even “healthy” pre-packaged items, such as smoothies, granola bars, and crackers, are full of carbohydrates. Many people who love snacks should try to make the switch over to low-carb snacks to help satisfy their hunger.

Many low-carb snacks are delicious and good for your overall health. Low-carb diets are popular because they have many possible health benefits linked with them.

For instance, low-carb diets help in weight loss and can improve blood sugar control and HDL cholesterol.

There are many delicious zero-carb and low-carb snacks that you can enjoy, and these snacks can satisfy your cravings without adding any inches to your waistline.

In this article, we will talk about some low-carb snacks that are both tasty and nutritious.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before following a low-carb diet.

8 Healthy Low-Carb Snacks to Satisfy Your Hunger

These low-carb snacks are great for satisfying your hunger for hours — consider giving them a try and adding them to your nutrition plan.

1. Cheese

Of all the low-carb snacks, cheese is the most versatile. There are so many different kinds of cheese that you can enjoy, from mild cheddar to sharp cheddar, from cream cheese to goat cheese, and from feta to brie. Cheese also comes in a variety of textures, so you can get just about any type of snack you want.

You can enjoy your favorite cheese as a snack alone or on top of something like low-carb crackers. You can also mix it into recipes for delicious appetizers and entrees. As long as you stick to the serving size limits for each type of cheese (listed on the nutrition label), it’s hard to go wrong with this low-carb snack option.

2. Deviled eggs

Deviled eggs can be one of the best low-carb snacks out there, as they are high in protein and healthy fats, and they do not contain many carbohydrates. One hard-boiled egg contains about 0.6 grams of carbohydrates, so a deviled egg made from one egg would have a similar amount of carbs. This makes them a good choice for those following a low-carb diet, so long as they are not eaten in excess. Eggs are also rich in choline and vitamin B12, which are vital nutrients for brain health.

3. Yogurt and cucumbers

Make your yogurt savory! Use a cup of low-fat, plain Greek yogurt and use it as a creamy dip for a cup of refreshing cucumber spears. It has around 25g of protein and 12g of carbs. It is a lot like a version of the popular Greek dish, tzatziki.

4. PB&J snacks

Low-carb peanut butter and jelly is great for some tasty sandwiches. Swap banana slices for your bread and strawberries for your jam, and keep the peanut butter in its naturally low-carb state. These sandwiches are easy and fast to assemble, and they make the ideal snack any time of the day. If you need something crunchy, try adding chopped nuts or seeds to your sandwich instead (or simply use a “crunchy” version of your natural peanut butter) — it’s a delicious way to get some crunch without loading up on carbs.

5. Berries with whipped cream

Berries are one of the lowest-carb fruits available, making them an excellent choice if you’re trying to watch your carbs. For instance, blueberries contain only 11 grams of carbs per 1/2 cup. A small bowl of berries with a dollop of whipped cream is a delicious, satisfying low-carb snack that won’t break your carb bank. Berries are an excellent source of fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants, which help fight free radicals in the body.

6. Stuffed avocado

Stuffed avocado is one of the best low-carb snacks around. A medium avocado has only 12 grams of carbs. It’s easy to make and keeps you full for hours due to its high content of healthy fats. Just take an avocado, slice it in half and remove the pit. Then scoop out about 1/4 cup of avocado from each half and place it in a bowl. Top with your favorite low-carb toppings, such as hard-boiled eggs or tuna salad, and you’re ready to dig in.

7. Kale chips

Even if you dislike kale, I’m willing to bet you’d still enjoy the taste of kale chips. Kale chips are one of the most popular low-carb snacks around, and for a good reason — they taste great! Best of all, they’re also packed with vitamins and minerals. Kale is one of the healthiest vegetables on earth, and it’s one of the most versatile too.

8. Steamed edamame

Edamame are green, unripe soybeans that are loaded with nutrients. For example, they contain compounds known as isoflavones that may help stop bone loss, as well as many other benefits. Edamame is another good low-carb snack for dieters trying to lose weight because these soybeans are rich in fiber and protein. Steaming them keeps their nutrients intact and makes them easier to digest than boiling or frying them.