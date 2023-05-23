 Is Brown Rice Protein a Source You Should Be Using?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Looking to increase your protein intake but tired of the same old traditional whey and soy protein powders? Have you ever considered something like brown rice protein?

Brown rice protein is a tasty and healthy alternative to whey that you can consider adding to your protein arsenal.

This plant-based protein powder is packed with essential vitamins and minerals and can be a perfect go-to source for both athletes and health enthusiasts alike. From aiding in muscle growth to improving overall health, brown rice protein can be a perfect choice for vegans, vegetarians, and anyone looking to increase their protein intake.

Ready to take your fitness and health to the next level? Let’s dive in and explore the benefits brown rice protein offers.

What is Brown Rice Protein?

Brown rice protein is a protein supplement that is basically a powdered version of brown rice. It is made by separating carbs from protein with the help of enzymes. The protein from the rice is extracted and isolated, which results in protein powder. It is an amazing source of nutrients for vegetarians or people who follow restricted diets.

As per studies, the protein concentration of brown protein rice is 36% amino acids and 18% branched-chain amino acids.

Is Brown Rice Protein a Complete Protein?

Brown rice protein is an amazing source of protein, but it’s not a complete protein as it lacks lysine, so it needs to be combined with other lysine-containing proteins like collagen.

In short, a complete protein is one that contains all amino acids in sufficient amounts (which brown rice protein does not).

The Health Benefits of Brown Rice Protein

Below are some of the reasons you may choose to add brown rice protein to your nutrition and supplement regimen.

1. Helps in muscle growth

If you want to build muscle, brown rice protein has you covered! It is a fantastic source of leucine, one of the three branched-chain amino acids. As per studies, this tremendous trio is about 35% of the amino acids in the body’s muscle protein.

Moreover, when it comes to post-workout, leucine helps in muscle recovery, most importantly when consumed with carbohydrates. This is why it is recommended to have foods enriched with brown rice protein after a workout.

2. Hypoallergenic

For people with various food allergies and sensitivities who refrain from consuming protein powders, brown rice protein can be a perfect choice. It is hypoallergenic and contains no allergens like those found in whey protein powders.

Additionally, brown rice protein can be a good dairy-free alternative to various milk-based protein powders for people who are lactose intolerant. Also, it’s gluten-free, which makes it suitable for people with celiac disease.

3. Easy to digest

People consuming protein powder or high-protein diets know the struggle to digest it. However, when it comes to brown rice protein, it is easily digestible.

So, if your current protein powder leads to bloating, gas, cramps, or digestive discomfort, try switching to the easily digestible brown rice protein for a more pleasant experience without the discomfort.

4. A good option for vegans

If you are on a plant-based diet, brown rice protein powder can be a fantastic choice for you. Moreover, if you are a non-vegan or non-vegetarian looking to improve your fitness level or strive to avoid animal-based products because of allergens, you can definitely make the switch to brown rice protein.

Brown rice protein is highly processed, but it still has protein that can help you achieve your fitness goals, build muscles, strength, and drop body fat.

5. Helps in weight loss

Brown rice protein can help speed up the metabolism and reduce daily food intake. It creates a thematic effect which means it creates heat in the body through the process of digestion to help burn extra calories throughout the day.

This is because protein takes a lot of energy to digest, and your body tends to burn more calories after having a high-protein meal or snack.

Also, research shows that the presence of peptides helps to reduce weight gain. It is recommended to consume brown rice protein powder around 30-45 minutes after a workout session.

Is Brown Rice Protein for You?

From its high nutrient content to its potential weight loss benefits, this plant-based protein offers a wide range of health benefits, which makes it a perfect alternative to whey protein.

Now that you know why brown rice protein should be a part of your daily routine, is it something you’re going to give a try? Dive into the wonderful world of brown rice protein and give your overall health the boost it needs.