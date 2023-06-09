Is Bakuchiol the Secret to Anti-Aging & Healthier Skin?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Having healthy and glowing skin is a goal for many of us, and bakuchiol could be precisely what you’ve been looking for.

With numerous products available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the right one. Hopefully, this article will shed some light on the benefits of bakuchiol and provide you with enough information to make you want to try it for yourself.

If you are looking for a natural skincare ingredient that can help you achieve youthful, healthy skin without the use of harsh chemicals, bakuchiol is exactly the product you should try!

But what is bakuchiol? If you’ve not heard about this natural plant-derived compound, let’s dive in a little deeper.

Bakuchiol is a natural and plant-based ingredient that is creating waves as retinol’s mild sister. This incredible ingredient is gaining a lot of popularity due to its impressive list of skin-improving benefits. From reducing wrinkles and discoloration to helping with acne and inflammation, bakuchiol is quickly becoming an essential ingredient for many skincare lovers.

Ready to give your skin some extra TLC? Read on to learn more about how to use this ingredient, as well as the benefits this natural powerhouse offers.

How to Use Bakuchiol

Looking to add bakuchiol to your skincare routine? Here are a few tips:

Products that contain bakuchiol should be applied to cleanse the neck and face.

If you want a lightweight formula, choose a bakuchiol serum and apply it before the moisturizer.

If you are using a moisturizer containing bakuchiol, apply it after the serum.

You can go for a bakuchiol oil if you have dry skin. If you are using a heavy oil-based formula, it is better to apply it on your skin at night as the last step in your skincare routine.

You can also mix 2-3 drops into your morning non-SPF skincare products for better results.

Remember, the concentration of bakuchiol matters, and the texture of the product does not impact the efficacy.

Now that you know how to use this incredible ingredient, let’s look at some of the benefits you can experience.

1. Reduces the signs of aging

Who doesn’t want healthy and youthful skin? And bakuchiol can help you achieve that.

Bakuchiol helps to stimulate the production of collagen, which in turn helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and makes your skin look firmer and smoother.

Additionally, bakuchiol can help even out skin tone and hyperpigmentation due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

And if you have sensitive skin that is prone to eczema, cosmetic intolerance, and more, don’t worry! Bakuchiol is well-tolerated by sensitive skin, as per studies.

2. Soothes and heals skins

Bakuchiol has been used for years in Ayurveda and Chinese medicine to heal and soothe the skin. It contains anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce skin redness and rashes.

Moreover, it also helps clear acne and any other skin-related problem and improves skin texture by stimulating cell turnover, making the skin look more radiant and flawless.

You can easily find bakuchiol in cream, lotion, oil, or serum form. However, it is better to go for oil or serum for better results.

3. Protects skin from sun damage

UV protection is super important not just for sun-sensitive skin but for all types of skin. And bakuchiol can help you protect your skin from sun damage.

The powerful ingredient is rich in antioxidants which help neutralize free radicals and protects the skin from environmental damage.

This, in turn, reduces the chances of premature aging and skin cancer.

4. Helps to eliminate the skin dryness

While various skincare ingredients can cause skin dryness, bakuchiol is the one that can help you eliminate skin dryness.

It does not cause any sort of irritation and is very gentle on the skin. Moreover, one of the most important benefits of bakuchiol is that it is good for people with dry skin. It can completely revamp the skin’s health inside and out.

The Answer to Youthful Skin

Overall, bakuchiol has a lot of health benefits that can help improve the look and feel of your skin. From its anti-aging properties to its ability to reduce inflammation, bakuchiol is a powerful ingredient that can help you look and feel your best.

So, if you’re looking for a natural alternative to retinol, then bakuchiol may be the perfect solution. What are you waiting for? Try this vegan-friendly and natural alternative to retinol and see how it works wonders to improve your skin.